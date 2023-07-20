A group of boys put a hip-hop spin on a Mariah Carey classic, and it made for an entertaining video

The friends were in a dance circle and then played an R&B song and danced to it as though it was a trap song

Online users thought that the group of guys were admirable for using Mariah Carey's R&B for hip-hop dances

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A Mariah Carey hit song was used in a group of boys' dance routines. The video was entertaining as it showed how they decided to dance to the song.

A TikTok video shows two friends dance Mariah Carey's 'We Belong Together' with hip-hop moves. Image: @thevortex_crew

Source: TikTok

Netizens enjoyed the show they put on, and the video got over 180,000. People flooded the comments raving about the boys' creative dancing.

Mariah Carey's We Belong Together turned into hip-hop dance banger

@thevortex_crew posted that they used We Belong Together by Mariah Carey to take turns dancing. In the video, the boys played the song and then did some hip-hop dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Online users entertained by boys interpretation of Mariah Carey's hit song

Many people thought that the boys were hilarious. Netizens commented that they could not stop watching the video.

wholikesjello_ gushed:

"Eyy eyy... ya hits different."

Jaxon Lamb said:

"Nahhh when he hit the reverse and everyone did."

hakdog wrote:

"You people are very good at this kind of dance."

bruhh commented:

"Watched this more than I've told my partner that I love her."

Sam.added:

"Ngl everytime I watch these lads makes me happy ye."

South Africans love a good dance video on TikTok

Online users are always entertained when they see people who can dance. People love it when dance videos have a creative edge.

White girl krumps to Soulja Boy with an Indian friend, school dance goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that online users were in stitches over a video of two little girls enjoying the classic hip-hop song, Crank That (Soulja Boy).

Thousands of people gushed over the cute girls. Online users could not get over how the young pair turned up to the classic banger.

A TikTok shows two little girls doing the most to the popular banger Soulja Boy's Crank That (Soulja Boy). In the video, one child starts krumping hard to the beat. The other kid follows suit with just as much passion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News