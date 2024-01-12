A mother switched off, unplugged, and took away her television while the kids watched.

According to TikTokker, @avela._a, the kids are being punished because they didn't do house chores

The online community reacted to the video with laughter, with many sharing similar stories

A gogo punished kids who didn't do house chores by taking her TV away while they were watching. Images: @avela._a

A gogo hilariously unplugged and took the television with her while the children watched. This was a punishment for them not doing their chores.

In a video shared by @avela._a, the gogo seems to have just arrived home with her church uniform. The children are sitting in the lounge watching television. The gogo takes away the remote, switches off the TV, unplugs it, and takes it away with her - all in the name of the kids not doing house chores.

Online users asked where she was taking the TV, and @avela._a said she took it to her room but brought it back.

See the gogo taking her TV away

TikTokkers burst into laughter

The video comes at a time when household chores are a topic, highlighting the gender roles where moms do more household chores than fathers.

The video got over 14,000 likes, with many TikTokkers bursting with laughter.

@abongwe_mseleku4 said:

"Noo wayss she took the TVswitching the plus off wasn’t enough for her"

@Ipeleng asked:

"Where is she taking the TV."

@Njabulo Skosana commented:

"l swear my parents would do this but they would take our phones and switch off the wifi"

@Miss_Song shared:

"Growing up my mother did this to an extent she would cook for her and my dad ogqiba a clean indlu yakho and thina sitye umoya oyingcwele "

@Ayanda wrote:

"No please I love uGogo"

@Njabulo Skosana said:

"Too real"

@Shilavi said:

"As if taking the remote wasn’t enough "

