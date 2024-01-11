A pregnant South African woman has sparked debate online after sharing a TikTok video of herself cooking up a storm for her in-laws

The video shows the woman, identified as @zee_jonas, preparing a traditional meal over an open fire and in the kitchen

While some praised her for embracing her wifely duties, others expressed concern about the potential risks of strenuous activity during pregnancy

A woman did not let her pregnancy stop her from cooking up a storm for her in-laws. Image: @zee_jonas

A married Mzansi woman shared a TikTok video of herself deep within her wifely duties at her in-laws while heavily pregnant.

Pregnant wife cooks up a storm

A TikTok video shared by @zee_jonas shows her embracing her as a young wife as she prepares and cooks a meal in a large potijie pot over an open fire.

She is also seen cooking in the kitchen as well as she makes a hearty meal for her family, fully embracing the role and duties expected of her as a makoti.

"Represented my husband this past weekend," she captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, everyday physical activities aren't a cause for concern. In fact, moderate exercise during pregnancy, with your doctor's approval, can help promote a healthy pregnancy. However, physical demands can put some workers at risk. These include lifting heavy objects and standing for long periods of time.

SA reacts to pregnant makoti

Mzansi netizens were divided about @zee_jonas' post, as some praised her ability to do all she did while pregnant, and others expressed concern for her well-being.

Nkanyezi_vilakazi commented:

"Ngeke ungibone."

Ausi Releh replied:

"Even nurse and doctors advise you not to do hard labour when pregnant wena o kuka a whole drii foot ."

Nelly❤️ said:

"Knowing my mother in law she was not gonna let me cook if I am pregnant."

nthabi_seng ❤️ commented:

"You are pregnant not sick Makoti ."

andile.coco said:

"Just because I said I love someone, yoh ngeke."

User101 replied:

"Well done sthandwa uyayazi into oyizele kulowomuzi."

Lindi_BK commented:

"Personally, I love women like you. I love the hardworking dollies in the fam so I can get to an event dolled up and just eat."

