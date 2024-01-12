In a refreshing post about present fathers, a South African woman shared how her father plays an active role in her life

Nomzamo Liezel Ngoma shared a video showing her father sitting outside the exam venue, waiting for her to complete her attorney admission exams

Nomzamo, who looks forward to being an admitted attorney, was grateful to have a supportive father

A dad patiently waited for his daughter to finish writing her attorney admissions exam. Image: @nomzamo_liezel

Source: Twitter

A South African woman, Nomzamo Liezel Ngoma, shared a touching post about how her father patiently sat outside and waited for her to finish writing her attorney admission exams.

In a post on X (previously known as Twitter), Nomzamo shared a short video of her father sitting on a camp chair in the parking lot outside the exam venue.

"He brought a camp chair and snack. Long story short, I am now an attorney awaiting admission," Nomzamo shared in the post's caption which was part of a thread prompting netizens to share about their present fathers.

South Africa has relatively high fatherlessness rates due to various factors like economic hardship, HIV/AIDS, and family breakdown.

So Nomzamo's post undoubtedly came as a breath of fresh air and hope for many.

According to Mentor a Boy Child, present fathers can provide much-needed positive male role models, counteracting negative stereotypes and demonstrating healthy masculinity. They can nurture and guide their children, promoting emotional well-being and academic success.

Mzansi reacts to the sweet post

The post tugged at many netizens' heartstrings as they reacted with heartfelt comments expressing how lucky Nomzamo was to have such a great support system in her dad.

@ReaPhiritona wrote:

"This is the most heartwarming thing ever ❤️. Bless you and your family. Thank you for making my day."

@Hunadi___ responded:

"You guys are blessed!!"

@Miss_Madikane01 replied:

"I swear I’m crying . Love it for you and congratulations."

@MikeTshivhase said:

"I remember when my father woke up and drove me 500km to TUT, and he was so unwell; when you remember such things,s neh❤️."

@Nozee_Songz commented:

"Congratulations little sis! So proud of you baby girl!!! Now papa can rest yoh!!! Poor man has been at it since 1999."

@RulzKay1_ said:

"Great support you have. I travelled alone even for my admission. I would have loved to see the smile on my mom's face and sisters. No one thought it important."

