A brilliant young woman, Annekie Molewa, achieved her life goal of becoming an admitted attorney in South Africa

Rhodes University graduate, Annekie Molewa, worked tirelessly and through various challenges to achieve her goals

Annekie Molewa explained what it takes to become an admitted attorney in South Africa and the challenges she faced throughout her journey

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Annekie Molewa had multiple odds stacked against her and rose to the occasion. The attorney raised in Limpopo was happy to share her story of success.

A beautiful and intelligent lady, Annekie Molewa, celebrated becoming an attorney of the High Court after eight years of hard work.Image: Facebook/Annekie Black Molewa

Source: Facebook

Annekie Molewa faced the real world after completing her LLB degree in 2019. The smart young woman shared her recipe for success.

How hard-working lady finished her bar exams pregnant

Newly-appointed attorney Annekie celebrated her achievement in a Facebook post after eight years of hard work. Speaking to Briefly News, Annekie said that the most difficult part of her journey to becoming a lawyer was passing the bar exams.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Annekie says the most challenging stage was completing her law board exams in one amazing feat. Annekie reveals that she wrote one of her exams while seven months pregnant as she said:

"Its hard to juggle articles,law school, boards exams and for me, I had to deal with a baby in my stomach. Imagine the pregnancy brain!"

Annekie now specialises in Commercial and Tax Law. Advocate Molewa expressed thanks to Advocate Salela, who moved her application for admission as an attorney to the South African High Court. Annekie says the Advocate was a key player in making her dreams come true.

Annekie Molewa is thankful for Advocate Salela, who played a crucial role in her officially becoming an attorney of the High Court of South Africa. Image: Annekie Black Molewa

Source: Original

Newly-appointed attorney of the High Court shares wisdom for future lawyers

Annekie was forward-thinking as she secured her articles before graduation by working through her school vacations. The go-getter supported herself by maintaining multiple jobs working for Rhodes University and as a hairdresser.

Advocate Molewa advised people with law degrees to save up before they do two years of practical experience training. She said it is necessary because the Legal Practice Council (LPC) has not made "the profession accessible", and people sometimes have to quit paying jobs to do articles for free."

Annekie advises future lawyers still studying to plan and pay attention to extracurricular activities and "be proactive". She said:

"The profession is very saturated so articles come by very hard but volutneering helps. Don't just focus on passing."

Annekie's accomplishments had many feeling inspired as they showered her with compliments. Many netizens congratulated the hard-working woman for her unbelievable hard work.

Jennifer Esi Turkson commented:

"Yaaas, congratulations!!!! So so proud of you ❤️"

Lucky Brian Dlamini commented:

"Big Congratulations to you Annekie!!"

Kgothatso Qtea commented:

"Yay congratulations to you beautiful ❤️"

Bershlly Selomo commented:

"Dumela Beautiful. Congratulations "

Grateful lady thanks God for her being admitted as an Attorney of the High Court

Briefly News previously reported that being admitted as an Attorney of the High Court was a dream come true for one inspiring Mzansi woman. She worked hard to be a lawyer but knows she could have never achieved it without God's glory and strength.

Many long nights, tears and sacrifices go into becoming admitted as an Attorney of the High Court. This woman knows that, which is why she was beaming when the moment finally arrived.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News