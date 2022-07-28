A beautiful young South African woman recently headed online to celebrate an incredible achievement

In her heart-warming post, she took time to thank God for making this monumental moment possible for her

Fellow law peeps took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady and welcome her to the profession

Being admitted as an Attorney of the High Court was a dream come true for one inspiring Mzansi woman. She worked hard for this but knows she could have never achieved it without God's glory and strength.

The beautiful woman beamed as she got admitted as an Attorney of the High Court. Image: Twitter / @lesego_m

Source: Twitter

Many long nights, tears and sacrifices go into becoming admitted as an Attorney of the High Court. This woman knows that and that is why she was beaming when the moment finally arrived.

Twitter user @lesego__mm shared pictures from her big moment, celebrating her victory. Thanking God for making it possible the young lady oozed pride and gratitude.

“19 July 2022 ADMITTED AS ATTORNEY OF THE HIGH COURT OF SOUTH AFRICA God at the centre of it all. To the top we go! ✨”

Fellow lay peeps praise the young woman on her big moment

Knowing what goes into making this moment possible, fellow colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate the woman on her admission.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@lilian_netshi said:

“Congratulations babe. Definitely stealing this outfit idea”

@Siya66337740 said:

“Welcome to the honourable profession queen.”

@VaneshreeDevine said:

“Congratulations and welcome to the profession. Small world, I was in the same court as you admitting a friend of mine.”

@percylamula said:

“Congratulations … I’m counting days to mine ”

@C_WestKaZulu said:

Stunning lady celebrates being admitted as attorney of the high court

In related news, Briefly News reported that another beautiful young South African woman is proving to other young ladies with dreams that anything is possible if you set your mind to it. Heading to LinkedIn, Azia Adande shared some amazing news - she was just admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

In her post, Adande explains that it took her four years to complete her law degree, four board exams and two years of doing her articles but she finally completed it all in the end and can now celebrate being a successful attorney. She also included some beautiful pics of herself looking stunning outside the courthouse.

"4 years of LLB, 4 board exams, and 2 years of articles = Admitted Attorney of the High Court of SA," she wrote happily.

Source: Briefly News