The South African multi-award-winning singer Tyla recently scooped many awards

The Water hitmaker bagged eight nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tyla scooped eight nominations at the Billboard Music Awards. Image: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

The South African musician Tyla keeps bagging the awards nominations left, right and centre.

Recently, the Water hitmaker scooped eight nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. The news and gossip page MDNews, on its Twitter (X) page, shared the news of Tyla's nominations on social media.

The post was captioned:

"Tyla shines with 8 nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Tyla has earned an impressive eight nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, showcasing her talent and versatility. Her hit songs "Water," "Truth or Dare," and "Jump" each received nominations for Top Afrobeats Song. Her self-titled album, Tyla, is up for Top R&B Album. In addition, she secured nominations for Top R&B Artist, Top Afrobeats Artist, Top R&B Song, and Top R&B Female Artist, solidifying her status as a rising star across multiple genres."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tyla's nominations

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla bagging eight nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Here's what they had to say:

@Baza__x said:

"To be honest, there ain't no female artist out there doing it like Tyla. She owns the game right now."

@ZeeKaNgcamu wrote:

"Super proud of her."

@caspertsx replied:

"She deserves it."

@justMakhura commented:

"MacG said she is a whatwhat."

@afrikasbaby responded:

"African Females with the most nominations at the #BBMAs in history. Ayra 1, Libianca 2, Tems 3, Tyla 8. Tyla will become the first African female to win! Tygers will always eat first."

@iam_paulash replied:

"Unfortunately, these Americans are still nominating her in the afrobeats category, which she clearly stated that she is not an afrobeats artist."

Why Mzansi has grown tired of Uncle Waffles

In a previous report from Briefly News, it seems as though South Africans are growing tired of Uncle Waffles and her repetitive performances.

This follows a video of the DJ's set, which made its way to the socials and left netizens scratching their heads. Mzansi is not enthused by Waffles' bold outfit choices at her shows of late, and others are criticising her rise to fame.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News