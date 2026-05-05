Media personality Prince Mampofu confirmed his wedding ceremony on his social media accounts on Sunday, 2 May 2026

Actors Oros and Lunathi Mampofu congratulated their brother on tying the knot on social media over the weekend

Fans of the businessman and industry colleagues congratulated him on his union

Oros Mampofu's twin, Prince Mampofu, gets married in Madagascar. Image: @PayneBambo

Source: Twitter

Businessman and TV personality Prince Mampofu, who is former Skeem Saam actor Oros Mampofu's twin brother, has tied the knot.

Prince is reportedly also related to former The River actress Lunathi Mampofu, who plays the role of Zoleka in Mzansi Magic's Inimba.

The businessman shared a video of his wedding ceremony in Madagascar on his Instagram account on Monday, 4 May 2026.

"See what the Lord has done! 🥰 What a weekend in Madagascar. We now introduce to you Mr & Mrs Mampofu. @koloinaida, I love you, my wife, ❤," he captioned the post.

MDN News confirmed the wedding of the media personality on its X account on Monday, 4 May 2026.

"Prince Mampofu ties the knot in Madagascar. South African social media personality Prince Mkokeli Mampofu married his Malagasy fiancée, Koloina Ida, in a vibrant traditional wedding ceremony in Madagascar over the weekend. The couple, who connected online in mid-2024, dated for approximately one year before Prince proposed in late February 2026 while Koloina visited South Africa. They first met in person in December 2025 during Prince's trip to Antananarivo, Madagascar. The celebrations featured both traditional Malagasy elements and a white wedding, with Prince sharing joyful photos on Instagram. Fans and friends flooded the posts with congratulations for the whirlwind long-distance romance that led to marriage in under 18 months," said the channel.

South Africans react to the TV personality's wedding

@lastbornone78 reacted:

"Congratulations, now the hardest part begins...to really know his wife and to make it work."

Actor Oros_Mampofu said:

"This is just so beautiful."

Tumi 3963 responded:

"The way he looks at her...love is real and love is beautiful."

Ayandamckayi wrote:

"Congratulations, Gcaga! 🔥❤️."

_Libonjomba replied:

"Congratulations, my brother 🔥🔥🔥."

Masekogift reacted:

"I love to see it, congrats family 🔥🎉."

Tafire_deli wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥Alright, Prince my brother🔥. Congrats, ndoda," (man).

Zinzi_n_ responded:

"Congratulations, MaMpofu👏👏❤️❤️."

Reality TV star and singer PheloBala said:

"Congrats, Mpofu."

Tankie7 commented:

"You two are crazy beautiful together.❤️ Congratulations, family."

Iambrianad_ responded:

"It’s official! 😍 God is faithful! This marriage brings him so much glory! Many blessings to you both."❤️

Moosa_dike said:

"Nchooo. 💞God is such a vibe ❤️💫✨️🙏."

Realmpopo reacted:

"🙌🙌😍😍Love will win the day. Wow!! Congratulations, 🎉👏 guys. God is amazing 😍 I've been following your journey, and it has been a beautiful one to watch. May God shower your union with his divine blessings 🙏."

William_caleb_undi reacted:

"Congratulations! May the Lord Jesus Christ bless your union."

Lehakoepretorius responded:

"Congratulations, Mr & Mrs Mampofu."

Kgosiemangl wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️So beautiful to see and watch, much love to you, Mr & Mrs😍."

Caravow_ commented:

"Then the two shall become one 🎉🎉🎉.Congratulations, zithandwa 😍❤️👏," (my love).

Oros Mampofu's Twin Brother, Prince Mampofu, Ties the Knot in a Lavish Ceremony

Source: Instagram

Inimba fans react to a video of Lunathi Mampofu and Loyiso McDonald off-screen

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Inimba viewers wanted popular actors Lunathi Mampofu and Loyiso McDonald to become a couple in real life.

This comes after the stars were spotted co-presenting a TV show over the weekend.

Viewers of the show commented on the video and revealed that the should get married at Home Affairs.

Source: Briefly News