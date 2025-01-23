The South African Amapiano singer and songwriter Boohle recently bagged a reality TV show

The Hamba Wena hitmaker will be featured on the upcoming show Inside Life: City Girls Are Up

Boohle spoke about bagging the show and what she would like her fans to see about her life off-camera

Amapiano singer Boohle bagged a reality show. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Boohle talks about reality TV show

The Hamba Wena hitmaker recently announced that she had signed on to a reality TV show alongside Amapiano stars Bontle Smith and dancer Thee Buhle.

The artists will star in Inside Life: City Girls Are Up, which will premiere on Saturday, 22 February 2025, on MTV.

Speaking about the upcoming reality show, Boohle shared with Daily Sun how excited she is about being on the show, where she and the other ladies will share more about how they navigate their lives as amapiano vocalists.

She said:

"I wanted to offer a glimpse into our lives as women in the music industry. What has been exciting for me is that people will get to know me, and my life and also know what goes behind shooting a reality show.

"It’s really imperative that we fight this narrative about a ‘competition’ among ladies. We wanted to come together to make something beautiful, and I feel this show will showcase just that. They should embrace who they are and stay true to themselves. There’s no need to pretend for anyone, and they should take pride in their identity, values, and roots."

Singer Boohle talked about bagging a reality show. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

K.O advises aspiring artists

Source: Briefly News