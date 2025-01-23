Amapiano Star Boohle Bags Reality TV Show: “People Will Get to Know Me and My Life”
- The South African Amapiano singer and songwriter Boohle recently bagged a reality TV show
- The Hamba Wena hitmaker will be featured on the upcoming show Inside Life: City Girls Are Up
- Boohle spoke about bagging the show and what she would like her fans to see about her life off-camera
Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!
The South African Amapiano singer and songwriter Boohle recently bagged a reality show.
Boohle talks about reality TV show
The Hamba Wena hitmaker recently announced that she had signed on to a reality TV show alongside Amapiano stars Bontle Smith and dancer Thee Buhle.
The artists will star in Inside Life: City Girls Are Up, which will premiere on Saturday, 22 February 2025, on MTV.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Speaking about the upcoming reality show, Boohle shared with Daily Sun how excited she is about being on the show, where she and the other ladies will share more about how they navigate their lives as amapiano vocalists.
She said:
"I wanted to offer a glimpse into our lives as women in the music industry. What has been exciting for me is that people will get to know me, and my life and also know what goes behind shooting a reality show.
"It’s really imperative that we fight this narrative about a ‘competition’ among ladies. We wanted to come together to make something beautiful, and I feel this show will showcase just that. They should embrace who they are and stay true to themselves. There’s no need to pretend for anyone, and they should take pride in their identity, values, and roots."
K.O advises aspiring artists
In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to K.O sharing his industry knowledge and advising young artists on how to move forward in music.
The SETE hitmaker has been in the music industry for nearly two decades, from the time of Teargas, leading to his solo career and building Cashtime Life, and has managed to stand the test of time. The rapper recently spoke about stepping back and giving his artists, Roiii and Loki, space to grow and be successful on their own.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za