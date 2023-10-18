K.O is hyped as his new reality TV show Inside Life with K.O finally premieres soon

The rapper announced his show in September and revealed that it would be cut into eight parts to give fans a glimpse of his life

The Caracara hitmaker has now shared previews of his show to build hype among his fans

K.O gave fans a preview of his reality show 'Inside Life with K.O' and expressed his excitement ahead of the first episode premiere.

K.O is getting ready for the premiere of his reality show, Inside Life with K.O where he'll be giving fans a peep into his life and career. The rapper expressed his excitement over the show finally going live on 18 and 19 October.

Building up to the premiere, the One Time hitmaker shared some previews of the show to give fans an idea of what to expect.

K.O hyped over reality show premiere

In an Instagram post, K.O shared the cover of his reality show, Inside Life with K.O as well as his excitement as the first episode premieres on 18 October, 21:00 CAT.

The rapper will be joined by his posse including Skhanda World artists, Roiii and Loki:

"First episode of my reality show premiering tonight on @bet_africa and @mtvbasesouth tomorrow."

During the countdown of the reality show, fans got to watch some previews:

Fans cheer K.O's reality show

Being such a private person, Mzansi couldn't wait to finally get to see how K.O operates regularly, from shows to when he's with his close friends:

theerealbarbietau said:

"We on it King!"

the_real_white_wave responded:

"We been waiting for it!"

wra688 commented:

"Can't wait!"

jayceon_n posted:

"Dope how you made your table longer instead of your wall higher, you deserve everything good coming your way."

_cardomervin added:

"Less gooo!"

rodriquenation said:

"Big Business!"

ntsikosikhu responded:

"Finally! I think you're a genius for letting us into your life. I am a big fan."

bladerbsimelane commented:

"K.O do show us the mother of the house."

innodlamini posted:

"Can't wait to watch."

_.nx.she._ added:

"Can't wait for this, so much love for wena!"

K.O advises aspiring artists

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to K.O sharing his industry knowledge and advising young artists on how to move forward in music.

The SETE hitmaker has been in the music industry for nearly two decades, from the times of Teargas, leading to his solo career as well as building Cashtime Life, and has managed to stand the test of time.

The rapper recently spoke about stepping back and giving his artists, Roiii and Loki space to grow and be successful on their own.

