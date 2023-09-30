BET Award nominee K.O has a new reality show under his belt, and it is slated to premiere on BET in October

Fans can expect gripping entertainment on Inside Life with K.O as they get to know more about the rapper's career and life

Another exciting aspect of the show is that BET will yet again seek to change the way people perceive Africa by highlighting the work African stars do

The premiere of K.O's reality show is just around the corner. The rapper has geared up to give his fans the front-row seat into his illustrious life and career.

The eight-part reality series will give fans and viewers a sneak peek into the 'Inside Life with K.O'. Image: @mrcashtime

The low down on K.O's reality show

BET and BET Hip Hop Award nominee K.O has a new reality show under his belt, and it is slated to premiere on BET in October. Fans can expect gripping entertainment on Inside Life with K.O as they get to know more about the rapper's lengthy career and life.

As someone who has been in the public eye for a very long time, K.O still feels as though his life is misinterpreted.

Artists who are also part of his stable will get to enjoy the spotlight, and they include Loki Tunez, ROIII, Tsholo, and Gobbs.

Another exciting aspect of the show is that BET will yet again seek to change the way people perceive Africa by highlighting the work African heroes do

The Inside Life with K.O will premiere on 18 October, 21:00 on BET, CH 129. If you missed it, you can catch repeats which will air the following day at 17:00 on MTV Base CH 322.

K.O's advice on longevity to upcoming artists

An aspiring artist asked K.O what is his secret to so much success for all these years. He gave an in-depth but very simple response, and it is all about the artist's talent and ability to attract good management.

“If you can’t do it on your own, try to get signed to a credible record label or get a proper management deal at least to help with the marketing. Build your brand. Good music alone is not enough. Are you marketable? Do you have star power? Start there.”

Lady Du and K.O bury the hatchet

In a previous report from Briefly News, K.O and Lady Du are no longer beefing. The Amapiano star revealed this in an interview and hinted at them possibly working together in the future.

Lady Du also shared that she has deep respect for K.O and praised him for opening doors in the industry.

