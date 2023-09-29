Amapiano star Lady Du revealed during a recent interview that she is now on good terms with rapper KO

The Woza hitmaker explained that she has always respected him for opening doors in the industry

Lady Du expressed her desire to collaborate with KO in the future, emphasizing that they have resolved their differences

South African Amapiano star Lady Du recently stunned social media users when she revealed that she is no longer beefing with rapper KO.

Lady Du says she is now cool with KO

Amapiano star and businesswoman Lady Du addressed her beef with KO in a recent interview. The stars made headlines after going back and forth with disses towards each other following reports that the Woza hitmaker dissed KO's SETE.

Speaking during an interview at Metro FM, Lady Du said the beef is now water under the bridge and they are both cool. She also touched on what she believes sparked the beef from the beginning. The star also revealed that she is a big fan of Blxckie and Young Stunna, who worked with KO on the song.

"We’ve always been cool. I think what happened was that I was in a management space that he is in now, and he was probably used to attacking me. I have never had a problem with K.O because he is one of the people that opened doors for us.

Lady Du says she hopes to collaborate with KO

The singer said all is well and she even noted the hopes to work with the SETE rapper one day. She added:

"I mind my business. I will never go and attack someone’s bread and butter. We’re cool, we’re fine and maybe, we might do a feature someday."

