K.O's SETE remix has been compared to Lady Du's new track Wishy Wishy f ollowing their controversial feud

The musicians released their songs on March 24, and Mzansi is having a field day, pitting the hit songs against each other

Peeps claimed that K.O's SETE remix didn't impress them, and well-known influencers like @ChrisExcel102 promoted Lady Du's Wishy Wishy

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

K.O and Lady Du are trending after releasing their songs on the same day. The rapper released a remix of SETE, and Lady Du dropped a new Amapiano song called Wishy Wishy after taking a music hiatus in 2022 to focus on her businesses.

Mzansi praises Lady Du's 'Wishy Wishy' while dragging K.O's 'SETE' remix. Image: @mrcashtime and @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

As expected, Mzansi compared the two tracks because the artists have beef. The feud began in January 2023, when K.O released his freestyle Forecast 23.

K.O addressed many people in Forecast 23, including Lady Du, whom he dragged for filth after comments she made about his hit song SETE. Lady Du claimed K.O lied about SETE being certified gold, reported ZAlebs.

Twitter Influencer Chris Excel says Lady Du's Wishy Wishy is better than K.O's SETE remix

Shortly after Wishy Wishy hit music streaming platforms, controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 with 1.5 million followers, promoted Lady Du's track. Chris claimed in a that Wishy Wishy outsold K.O's SETE.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

However, some people disagreed on the timeline. @king_vincee said people only cared about Wishy Wishy because Lady Du is beefing with K.O.

Mzansi unimpressed by K.O's SETE remix

When K.O's SETE was released in 2022, it dominated Mzansi. It was on almost everyone's music playlist, but the remix failed to meet many people's expectations.

ZAlebs reported that little has changed from the original version, except that SETE has been slowed down and now features Nigeria's Oxlade and Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz.

This music production decision disappointed K.O's fans.

@lwand0s said:

"That SETE Remix is trash "

@khani_hlahla shared:

"SETE really didn't need a remix. That Original was kind of a remix on its own #SETERemix"

@cyborg_sci posted:

"#SETERemix was so unnecessary."

@Siyanda_Fuge replied:

"Gigi Lamyane should have made it to the SETE Remix. Also, I didn't expect K.O to give us the same verse."

@GreatRINAE wrote:

"I get the theory behind #SETERemix (numbers, new audience etc.), but if it's not going to sound or feel better than the original version, it's not worth the trouble. I'm not feeling SETE remix."

@Kagisokenzitto also said:

"There was no need for that #SETERemix "

Lady Du claims her career is bigger than K.O’s in a podcast interview

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du flexed her accomplishments on The Episode YouTube podcast. The singer said she made millions in a short time thanks to Amapiano.

Lady Du added that she surpassed K.O.'s eight-year musical career in just one year. The songstress added that she does not have an album like Mrcashtime, but her songs are doing better on Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News