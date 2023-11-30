Musical artist Deep London has confirmed the removal of the Nigerian remake of their song Smada Eh

Deep London shared the news on his Twitter page and said the song is no longer on all digital streaming platforms

Mzansi rejoiced at the outcome of the legal action that he had taken for the infringement of their song Hamba Wena

'Smada Eh' has been removed from all music platforms. Image: @supersmada, @deeplondon

Source: Instagram

After a week of Nigerians and South Africans squaring off over Amapiano's Hamba Wena remix, Deep London took the legal route, which worked in his favour.

Smada Eh is removed from all digital streaming platforms

The battle over the amapiano song seems to be over as South African musical artist Deep London, whose real name is Lita Kupelo, has dragged the Nigerian artist Smada after her made a remix of his song with Boohle Hamba Wena without their permission.

Recently, Lita took to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm the removal of the Nigerian copy of their song, Smada Eh, from all digital streaming platforms (DSP).

The star shared the post on his Twitter page and wrote:

"That song has been removed on all music digital platforms…"

See the post below:

Mzansi rejoices as Smad Eh gets removed from all DSP

Shortly after Deep London shared the post on Twitter, South Africans rejoiced in the comment section, saying the artist did good by taking legal action for their song being copied without their permission:

MokoenaDee said:

"They must learn that copyright infringement is no child’s play!!"

@DeRealKody shared:

"Smada out."

@charleezzy_ applauded:

"That’s what I like to hear."

@onetimepantsula praised:

"Well done."

@username_77879 wrote:

"THANK YOU!"

@6AVAGEE responded:

"Congratulations. Happy for you."

@Andile_matsh replied:

"Good, and Nigerians must write their own song."

@kay_raps mentioned:

"Don't stop there. Clean him out from every penny he has generated this far."

Musa Keys and Tyla celebrate Grammy Award nomination

In other music stories on Briefly News, international Amapiano artists Musa Keys and Tyla were nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards for the Best African Music Performance Award.

The musicians celebrated the nomination announcement with shout-outs to their fans, thanking them for their support.

