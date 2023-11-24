South Africans and Nigerians are still battling it out on Twitter ove Boohle's amapiano song

This comes after Nigerian artists did an amapiano song sampling Deep London and Boohle's hit song Hamba Wena

Amapiano producer Deep London also took legal against the Smada Eh artists

Nigerians and South Africans are at war over amapiano. Image: @boohle, @supersmada

Mzansi and Nigeria have always been at war with each other over the Amapiano genre. Recently, Nigerian artists did an amapiano song in which they sampled Boohle and Deep London's hit song Hamba Wena without the permission of the two artists.

SAns and Nigerians at war over amapiano song

South Africans are not backing down after Nigerian artists did a remake with Boohle's song Hamba Wena. The two countries have been at war with each other after a video of the artists was shared on Twitter.

Nigerians have been claiming on social media that the amapiano genre was taken global by them which fueled Mzansi even more. According to Fakazanews, Deep London has taken legal action against the Smada Eh artists for copyright infringement.

Netizens battle it out on X

Shortly after news of Deep London taking legal action against the artist, netizens went head to head with each other on X, formerly Twitter, with Nigerians slandering South Africans. See some of the Tweets below:

@DanielRegha wrote:

"South Africans have every right to be upset over the Smada issue; Stealing someone's work is one thing, but ridiculing their effort is another. Glad the artists sued. Hope he wins & other artists learn. Nigerians should put sentiments aside, and copyright infringement is a serious crime."

@Iykology_ said:

"The first video is Boohle's Amapiano song, which South Africans are accusing Smada of stealing, while the second video is Smada and Poco Lee's song. Listen to both. Is there any similarity?"

@ChicanoSaint mentioned:

"These people can't try this with white ppl. He stole it simple."

@AkanimiltonM responded:

"Nigeria is nothing without South Africa."

@AdvoBarryRoux wrote:

"Nigerians Didn't Make Amapiano Popular. Drake Recognized Amapiano From Kelvin Momo Before Nigeria Even Knew About Amapiano. Jay Z & Cristiano Ronaldo Listened To Amapiano Songs From South Africa. Why are Nigerians always involved in some kind of fraud? If it’s not Fraud, then Drugs."

@xandresparadise said:

"Why do South Africans hate Nigerians so much, when all we do is Love their women and Nasty C?"

@BogosiSedie1 mentioned:

"Nigerians are stealing our women and our Amapiano. But they can't steal our deodorant?"

