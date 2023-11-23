An old picture of former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi became an American spectacle

The Thembisile hitmaker was dragged in a video after a false tabloid report saying she was divorced for her looks

Mzansi came hard to Unathi's defence, roasting the comedian who took a jab at her

Unathi Nkayi’s old picture made its way to international tabloids and was made fun of. Images: @OrganicExposures, @unathi.co

Another throwback picture of a South African artist made news. The latest victim was Unathi Nkayi, who was dragged by an American.

Unathi Nkayi's old picture gets roasted by an American comedian

A TikTok video posted by @shulerking shows a fake Ghanaian report with an old, and recent picture of Unathi saying:

"Man divorces wife on honeymoon after seeing her first time without make-up."

Shuler commented on the picture, saying he blames Thomas "Rudeboy" Msengana, Unathi's ex-husband, for not doing his research before the wedding.

Check out the video below:

Mzansi comes to Unathi Nkayi's defence after being dragged by American comedian

Most South Africans did not appreciate the false report and defended her. Some urged her to take legal action, as she is with outspoken radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo. Check out the comments below:

@DRMaradonaMazwi asked:

"Mara what's wrong with Americans about SA mara?"

@RichBlackWidow dragged him:

"Meanwhile his eyes are about pop out. So much hate to our African sisters!"

@lesmorgp added:

"What’s ironic is that this guy looks like Thomas."

@majorleague1313 was angered:

"We must fetch them bangasijwayeli. They have Oprah why didn't they use her."

@PretoriaProudly commented:

"But look at the person speaking, even that picture without makeup is way beautiful more than him."

@MpondoNicholas took him on:

"Not a bushbaby lookalike coming for someone's looks, Nah not him!"

@AnelisaRor said:

"Let’s go and defend Bethuna… Ngeke phela."

