South African-born Hollywood star Thuso Mbedu has been praised for her beauty once more

She was posted on social media serving legs during her Paris trip while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower

Mzansi was swooning over her effortless beauty, showering the post with compliments

Thuso Mbedu served a strong leg game in a picture taken in front of the Eiffel Tower during her Paris visit. Images: @thuso.mbedu, @aust_malema

South Africa's darling, Thuso Mbedu, left tongues wagging with her recent pictures taken from the City of Love.

The Woman King actress enjoyed basking her perfect melanin skin under the Parisian sun, making some people forget about the heatwave.

Thuso Mbedu serves legs in Paris with hot picture

The gorgeous Hollywood-based actress showed off her stunning legs and dark skin posing behind the Eiffel Tower, rocking a black chic outfit and purple sneakers. The snap was shared on Twitter (now known as the X) by @MDNnewss.

Check out Thuso's stunning photo below:

Social media users gush over Thuso Mbedu's legs

Thuso seems to have fallen in love with the French town as she frequents the country. The last time she made headlines for walking the L'Oréal runway during the Paris Fashion Week, leaving people shocked by her charisma and gold outfit.

She did just the same with her recent trip, and these are some of the comments she received:

@Ihhashi_Turkei complimented:

"Leg game on fleek."

@PGalatians67 agreed:

"She has nice legs."

@SmollenTiffany asked:

"Anybody know what shoe she is wearing?"

@Lethabo4991 added:

"@LekauSehoana where can I get those sneakers?"

@busiwe_bubu praised:

"This is drop dead gorgeous."

@ashleymlotha1 revealed:

"The only Mzansi celebrity I take seriously."

@GIRLTAKER147 complimented:

"She's so gorgeous!"

@Black_Is_Queen said:

"Serving legs honey yaaasssss I agree!!!!!"

@Swareism commented:

"FunFact: She does the voice of Annete, a character from a popular western animé series called Castlevania."

Atandwa Kani reveals his role on new Marvel Studios production

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, Black Panther star Atandwa Kani shared his cameo on the second season of What If by Marvel Studios.

He said he'd be lending his voice to King T'Challa, the fictional character played alongside his biological dad, the iconic John Kani, in the 2018 blockbuster.

