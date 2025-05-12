A South African Xhosa mom floored Mzansi when she heard of her Mother’s Day gift from her daughter

The lady from the Eastern Cape was not amused by the present and turned it down before she saw it

Social media users understood where she was coming from and shared their thoughts in the comments section

Yesterday, people posted sweet and heartfelt messages online to all mothers in the world.

A Xhosa mom floored Mzansi on Mother's Day. Image: @maka_chuchu

Source: TikTok

Some posted photos of their moms on social media while others held private celebrations with theirs.

Xhosa mom rejects Mother’s Day gift

A Xhosa lady, Masindi, surprised her mom with a pricey Mother’s Day gift but her parent was not impressed. Masindi bought R1.5K Crocs for her first lady and got them delivered to her in the Eastern Cape.

Her mom was not amused by the gift and wanted the money instead. One family member explained to her the hype around the shoes but she dismissed it immediately.

Her reaction made many South Africans laugh as they either experienced the same reaction from their parents or they too would have reacted the same. The Xhosa mom had plans to shop, but was disappointed by her gift:

“That’s nonsense. Why didn’t she give me money so that I could buy more things?”

Masindi was not offended as she knew her mother’s personality. She posted the video on TikTok with the caption:

“POV: I bought my mom Crocs and this is how my favourite girl feels.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by Xhosa mom

Social media users were dusted by the woman and shared their thoughts:

A woman sent her mom a Mother's Day gift. Image: @maka_chuchu

Source: TikTok

@Pushy shared:

“My mom got a musical card gift from dad, after a few days she used it to pick up rubbing from the floor and asked not to be gifted with it again and give her money rather.”

@mandlovu613 explained her frustration with her father:

“This was me on my birthday when my dad bought me a dress that cost about R1k and I saw it at Mr Price for R200.”

@sinovuyombada said:

“I never told my mom how much those shoes cost.”

@cocaxavier was amazed by the woman:

“How old is she? Her skin looks good.”

@Creative Me pointed out the culture of the Xhosa people and how they behave:

“There is something about Xhosa's mother, they all behave and react the same way. I mean like how?

@DevotedInRealityTV related to the woman’s reaction:

“I understand her anger.”

@Xesibe shared his thoughts:

“My late mother was exactly like this.”

@mihle.rabaza1 was floored by the mom:

“I am so dead.”

