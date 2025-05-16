A woman from Mpumalanga went viral after asking for financial help while showing her tiny, worn-out tent

She shared the clip on TikTok, explaining that she and her husband sleep in the cold and could look for a small flat, but would need a deposit and one month's rent assistance

Social media users flooded the comment section, showing sympathy for the couple, with some offering real help and others questioning the situation

A local woman’s emotional video showing her and her partner’s living conditions had everyone talking online.

The lady, TikTok user @anellspaumer1, shared the clip on the platform, attracting comments from social media users who were torn between helping, questioning, and giving advice.

The woman seeks help for shelter

In the clip, @anellspaumer1 doesn’t show her face but films a super-cramped tent where they’ve been staying. She said it doesn’t keep out the cold or rain, and begged for just enough help to get them into a basic flat. She added that she could try to secure a small flat worth R2000 rent monthly but would need help with its deposit and the first month's rent, promising they’d take care of rent going forward.

The woman made it clear it wasn’t about pity, just about getting out of a dangerous and unhealthy situation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi responds to the woman's plea

The comment section was filled with mixed views. Many were ready to send help immediately, promising their friends and family in Mpumalanga would reach out. Some felt sorry for them, promising they would send them a few rands to help in the situation.

Others, however, questioned why they hadn’t left with the US refugees, saying they would have got shelter and a job in America.

User @MADAOF3+1🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"If you are willing to move to Mpumalanga, I can help you with a shelter until you get on your feet."

User @TT shared:

"🥺This is not a joke, guys! They are human too, skin colour doesn't matter."

User @qojhbbb added:

"It's easy to judge others and make fun of them until you end up in this situation.

User @unknown friend asked and advised:

"Are you willing to stay in the township? Trust me, being the only white people around black folks, you will be well taken care of. But when you do move to the township, leave the white mentality and habits there.. You’ll be fine.""

User @T'bose wa Matabane commented:

"I have friends and family in Mpumalanga. I will contact you privately so they can come to your rescue, maybe till you're on your feet."

User @anthonyroberts5773🇿🇦 said:

"We really need to start helping each other as a country, because honestly speaking, we're struggling as a country. Please South Africa, let's get together."

