Orlando Pirates set a new record in the Premier Soccer League as they defeated SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening

The Buccaneers secured their first win since Jose Riveiro’s departure, marking interim manager Mandla Ncikazi’s maiden victory in charge

The Soweto giants and the Pretoria-based side engaged in a close contest, with SuperSport still fighting to avoid relegation this season

Orlando Pirates secured their first victory since Jose Riveiro’s departure by defeating SuperSport United 1-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

South African youngster Mohau Nkota scored the decisive second-half goal to give the Soweto giants a deserved win over Matsatsantsa, who continue to battle relegation this season.

The win also set a new club record for the most victories in a single Betway Premiership season. This marked Pirates’ 19th win of the campaign, the highest number in the club’s history.

The Sea Robbers were held to a 1-1 draw in their first match post Riveiro's era against TS Galaxy, with Mandla Ncikazi not happy with the Rockets' approach in the game.

Pirates Make History with Win Over SuperSport

On his debut, Siyabonga Dladla made an immediate impact by stepping outside his penalty area to clear a dangerous ball despite pressure from Christian Saile in the early minutes.

In the third minute, the home side earned the game’s first set piece just outside the box. Lyle Lakay’s free kick forced a solid save from Dladla.

Kaizer Chiefs loanee Saile headed towards the goal inside the box but missed the target.

After 15 minutes, Pirates attempted an attack from midfield, but the move was halted when Simphiwe Selepe was penalised for a foul on Lebohang Maboe.

In the 24th minute, SuperSport earned a free kick and executed a short pass before sending a deep ball to Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who stood firm defensively.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams having fair chances.

At the restart, SuperSport pressed early, but Pirates’ defence held strong. Mbokazi produced an excellent block to deny Maboe’s attempt on goal.

In the 58th minute, Mabasa released Nkota, whose shot was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Mbanjwa.

Pirates finally broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute when substitute Karim Kimvuidi played a precise pass to Nkota inside the box. The young forward calmly slotted home, securing a well-deserved lead.

The match ended 1-0 in favour of Pirates, marking their first win under newly appointed interim manager Mandla Ncikazi.

What's next for Orlando Pirates?

Orlando Pirates might have lost the Betway Premiership to Mamelodi Sundowns last week but the Bucs still need to finish strong on the log.

The Soweto giants' next match in the league would be an away tie against AmaZulu FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this weekend.

Source: Briefly News