Orlando Pirates have bolstered their midfield options with the acquisition of Marumo Gallants’ rising star Masindi Nemtajela ahead of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season. The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year deal with an option to extend, after completing a medical and finalising terms between the two clubs.

Nemtajela has been one of Gallants’ standout performers during the current campaign, helping them remain in contention for a top eight finish. They are set to close out their league fixtures against Magesi this coming Saturday.

Highly rated talent attracts PSL attention

Nemtajela’s consistency and versatility, able to operate as a deep-lying number six or a box-to-box number eight, have not gone unnoticed. His performances drew interest from several top-flight clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United. However, Pirates acted swiftly to secure his signature, demonstrating their intent to build a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

He began his professional journey with Gallants in the second tier before earning promotion to the senior team. Prior to that, he honed his craft at Senaoane Gunners, where he caught the eye with his technical ability and game intelligence.

Midfield overhaul on the horizon

Nemtajela is likely to be part of a new-look midfield at the Buccaneers. Stellenbosch FC’s Sihle Nduli is expected to join the Soweto giants, while veteran midfielder Miguel Timm is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Currently, Pirates’ midfield roster includes Thalente Mbatha, Mkhehleni Makhaula, Goodman Mosele, and Selaelo Rasebotja. Meanwhile, academy graduates Camren Dansin and Simphiwe Selepe have been promoted to the senior squad, showing the club’s commitment to blending youth with experience.

Uncertain future for Ndlondlo

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, another key figure in Pirates’ midfield setup, is nearing the end of his current contract, which expires at the end of next month. It remains to be seen whether the club will offer him a new deal or opt for a complete reshuffle.

The arrival of Nemtajela underscores the club’s long-term vision and desire to challenge for major honours in the 2025/26 season.

