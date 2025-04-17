Orlando Pirates are targeting Marumo Gallants midfielder Masindi Nemtajelas a potential replacement for Miguel Timm, with comparisons already being drawn to club legend Andile Jali

Nemtajela has impressed with solid performances in the PSL, playing 13 matches this season and standing out in Gallants’ recent form surge, making him a hot prospect for the Buccaneers

Coach Jose Riveiro remains focused on winning the Nedbank Cup, downplaying the historical significance of a potential third title in a row and stressing the team’s competitive drive

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are reportedly closing in on a new midfield enforcer as they prepare for squad changes ahead of next season.

Orlando Pirates are believed to be targeting Marumo Gallants midfielder Masindi Nemtajela. Image: Marumo Gallants

Source: Twitter

Nemtajela tipped as the ‘next Andile Jali’

Orlando Pirates are believed to be targeting Marumo Gallants midfielder Masindi Nemtajela as a long-term replacement for Miguel Timm, whose future with the Buccaneers remains uncertain. The 24-year-old Limpopo-born star has been compared to former Pirates legend Andile Jali for his aggressive style of play and ball-winning ability. According to a report by iDiski Times, the Sea Robbers are also looking to bolster depth in midfield and provide adequate cover for Makhehleni Makhaula, whose work rate has been pivotal throughout the current campaign.

Nemtajela’s rise in the PSL

Nemtajela has been instrumental for Gallants in recent months, featuring in 13 matches this season and playing a key role in their three wins out of the last six games. Known for his composure, tactical intelligence, and defensive discipline, his performances have not gone unnoticed. Should the deal materialise, it could be a major step up for Nemtajela — and a strong statement of intent from Pirates as they seek to maintain dominance in South African football.

Riveiro focused on more than just history

Meanwhile, head coach Jose Riveiro has shrugged off talk of personal milestones as Pirates prepare for the Nedbank Cup final. The Buccaneers are one win away from making history by clinching three consecutive titles, but the Spaniard insists that lifting silverware remains the only focus.

Right now, this one matters, and the next one. The others are a memory,” said Riveiro, speaking to The Citizen.

We’re not here for a party or fireworks. We’re here to compete and win.

The coach emphasised that while records are nice, his team’s mentality is rooted in consistency, professionalism and the hunger to evolve.

Jose Riveiro has shrugged off talk of personal milestones as Orlando Pirates prepare for the Nedbank Cup final. Image: Kick Off

Source: Facebook

Soweto derby final incoming?

Pirates fans are already buzzing at the prospect of a showdown with rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the final — a clash that would bring added drama and significance to the domestic cup scene.

