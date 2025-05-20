The ceremony is delayed due to Mamelodi Sundowns’ participation in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States

The league wants full stakeholder participation, acknowledging the Brazilians’ key presence in the awards

Supporters applaud the decision, reinforcing Sundowns’ dominance and national pride

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has officially postponed this year’s end-of-season awards ceremony, citing Mamelodi Sundowns’ participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as the key reason behind the decision.

Sundowns, who will represent South Africa on the global stage following their qualification via CAF Champions League performances, are set to compete in the expanded 32-team tournament in the United States between 15 June and 13 July. The PSL stated that the awards, originally set for the off-season, will now be held at a later date, which is yet to be confirmed.

Ensuring full participation and prestige

The PSL Awards are a major highlight of the South African football calendar, celebrating excellence across all competitions, including the Betway Premiership, MTN8, Nedbank Cup and the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

“The decision was made to ensure that the ceremony receives the attention and full participation it deserves,” the league said in a statement. With Sundowns players and technical staff likely to dominate several categories, including Footballer of the Season and Coach of the Season, their absence would significantly affect the ceremony’s prestige.

Awaiting new date

While the PSL has not revealed a new date, insiders suggest the awards will likely take place after Sundowns return from the United States. The league is expected to provide updates in the coming weeks.

South Africans rally behind the Brazilians

The delay has sparked widespread reaction online, with many fans backing the league’s decision and using it as a moment to salute Sundowns’ stature in South African football.

Here are some of the top reactions from social media:

Mr V:

“Obviously, how do you hold awards without the presence of the Landlords?”

Tomorrow is mystery:

“Are they still saying Sundowns is a small team?!”

Goat:

“Sundowns is big!”

Black Afrikaner:

“PSL = Premier Sundowns League.”

Unashamedblack:

“Yeah neeeh, Bashana beBetway… kumnandi uba nini nikwaMalume.”

Andries:

“They all belong to Sundowns hence they postpone.”

Nkundlovu:

“Good decision. Let’s rally behind Mamelodi Sundowns.”

As the nation prepares to support the Tshwane giants abroad, the PSL’s move reflects a united front in backing South African representation on the world stage.

Source: Briefly News