Fans harshly criticised the newly unveiled trophy designed by Nelson Makamo, comparing it to a "hubble-bubble" and questioning its artistic value

Mamelodi Sundowns players Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango, along with coach Miguel Cardoso, praised the trophy’s uniqueness and symbolic meaning after lifting it

Celebrated artist Nelson Makamo described the trophy as a “love letter to football” and a tribute to South African identity, history, and the sport’s cultural significance

The unveiling of a new Betway Premiership trophy has divided opinion, with South African football fans harshly criticising its design despite glowing praise from Mamelodi Sundowns players and coaching staff.

Art Meets Football – But Not Everyone's a Fan

Designed by acclaimed South African contemporary artist Nelson Makamo, the trophy made its debut on Sunday when Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned league champions following a 2-0 win over Magesi FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Makamo described the piece as a “love letter to football” and a tribute to South Africa’s sporting and cultural heritage. However, many fans online weren’t convinced, with some mocking its shape and others questioning the choice of designer. Social media platforms lit up with jabs likening the trophy to a "hubble-bubble", while others accused Makamo of delivering a sub-par effort.

“For 12 months and that was his best?”

“This guy must never design anything again, especially not a trophy.”

Sundowns Players Applaud Unique Trophy

In contrast, Sundowns players expressed appreciation for the trophy’s symbolic meaning. Veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango, speaking after the final whistle, joked about the weight of the trophy but insisted it was “beautiful”.

“Well, every trophy has its own shape, but it's heavy – like the cheque they gave us. But for me, what's important is the team’s medal. The medals are very nice, the trophy is also nice. The money is nice, the season has been good.”

Club captain Themba Zwane echoed Onyango’s sentiments after lifting the new silverware.

“It’s a beautiful trophy, but it’s heavy. I think I need to hit the gym more,” he told SABC Sport.

Coach Cardoso Praises Symbolism Behind the Design

Head coach Miguel Cardoso also welcomed the new design, saying it represents the hard work the club has put in throughout the season.

“Before winning the players, we had to win the man – and this trophy is a pure example of that. It has special meaning for us,” Cardoso stated.

Fourth Trophy Since 1996

This marks the fourth iteration of the Premiership trophy since the league's inception in 1996. Whether Makamo’s design will win over fans in time remains to be seen, but for now, it has certainly sparked debate.

