A hilarious video of an Afrikaans-speaking man defending himself against an aggressive ostrich has captured the internet’s attention

The biker stood his ground against the massive bird, using the motorbike as a shield before delivering a few slaps to its neck

Viewers were left entertained by the chaotic showdown, comparing the comedic tussle to a famous South African movie scene

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A wild video has captured a bizarre physical altercation between a biker and a territorial ostrich. Image: @buzztrendkenya

Source: Instagram

An adventurous biker has left the internet in absolute stitches after a video surfaced of him engaging in a physical showdown with a disgruntled ostrich. The comical incident shared on Instagram by user @buzztrendkenya on 14 June 2026 captured the moment a wild ostrich decided to pick a fight with the wrong human.

The unnamed man was on his motorbike when a large ostrich approached him aggressively. Rather than panicking or trying to speed away, the biker adapted to his stubborn attacker. As the massive bird lunged forward with its wings spread out, the man used his bike as a barrier. He gave it a few sharp slaps, forcing it to run in fear.

The fatal power of a flightless giant

While they might look awkward and comical, ostriches are dangerous animals capable of inflicting fatal injuries. When cornered or protecting their young, they can run at speeds of up to 70 km/h and deliver devastating, fast forward kicks. According to National Geographic, these powerful kicks are strong enough to kill potential predators, including lions, as their legs are tipped with long, sharp claws that can severely tear open a person's stomach or an animal in a single blow.

Watch the Instagram video here.

Mzansi finds humour in the animal scuffle

The post triggered a wave of laughter online, with many social media users amazed by the man's absolute confidence in the face of wildlife. Many noted that the wild animal had met its match, jokingly warning that the ostrich had messed with the wrong guy. Others pointed out the cinematic comedy of the man’s fight with the animal, comparing the chaotic sequence to a classic scene from a Mr Bones movie.

The clip left viewers stunned by the man’s bravery. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @_.keeandmikee commented:

"A valuable lesson was taught. Which is you don’t need a belt to tame an animal, just use your hand 😂."

User @henk.de.leeuw said:

"An ostrich will kick anyone, until it meets an Afrikaans guy who moers it on the head. That’s when he knows he messed with the wrong guy💪."

User @vanheldlynofficial shared:

"The run after having some senses slapped back inside its head was just hilarious 😂."

User @iam_muema added:

"At least the ostrich learnt a lesson 😂."

User @its_br3e said:

"Looks like a scene from Mr Bones😂."

User @its.trillreacts commented:

"The Ostrich ran to go tell its people. 'Bru, you guys won't believe what happened to me today. I got beaten up by a man,' 😂."

3 Briefly News articles about animals

Four massive lions approached a car at a game reserve, and one stood on its bonnet, trying to get to the passengers it saw through the window.

A KwaZulu-Natal snake rescuer was called to save a Southern African python playing hide-and-seek in the bushes in the coastal part of the province called Munster.

A private wildlife breeding farm owner shared a clip of himself checking out a lion cub, and its mother roared, trying to break through the gate to get to them.

Source: Briefly News