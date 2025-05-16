Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to be snubbed by a Bafana Bafana star this summer as he is poised to move to Europe

The two Soweto giants, along with Mamelodi Sundowns, are said to be interested in signing the South African international from their PSL rivals this summer

However, the European club is reportedly willing to meet the player’s current club’s transfer demands, whereas the same cannot be said of the three PSL giants

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are set to miss out on the signing of Bafana Bafana star Vuyo Letlapa, who has reportedly rejected moves to both clubs.

The South African international has been linked with several top Premier Soccer League sides since breaking out at Sekhukhune United this season, with the Sea Robbers previously considered front-runners in the deal.

Kaizer Chiefs were also monitoring his progress at the Limpopo-based club as they look to strengthen at left-back, especially if they fail to secure their preferred target, Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch FC.

Vuyo Letlapa set to snub Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs for a move to Europe this summer. Photo: @SekhukhuneFc

Source: Facebook

Despite interest from these two Betway Premiership giants, the Bafana Bafana defender is said to have turned down the opportunity to remain in the PSL, as he is poised to make a move to Europe.

Bafana star rejects Pirates and Chiefs for Ligue 1 side

According to an insider close to Soccer Laduma, Orlando Pirates are no longer leading the race to sign Letlapa from Sekhukhune United, with French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice closing in on his signature.

The European club is eager to complete the deal before any local PSL sides reconsider their interest.

“Several local clubs had expressed interest, with Pirates initially seen as frontrunners to sign him. However, it now appears that French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice is leading the race and very close to finalising the deal. We had previously discussed European interest,” a source told the publication.

French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice leading race to signing Bafana Bafana star Vuyo Letlapa from Sekhukhune United. Photo: @SekhukhuneFc

Source: Twitter

Sekhukhune United demand R20 million for Letlapa

Another source close to Soccer Laduma claims Sekhukhune United are willing to part ways with Letlapa if a club meets their asking price of R20 million.

While Nice reportedly have no issues with the transfer fee, it remains uncertain whether Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, or even Mamelodi Sundowns — who have shown late interest — are prepared to meet the valuation.

“Yes, that’s the price Sekhukhune United are seeking for Vuyo. Similar to their previous deal with Elias Mokwana’s transfer to Esperance de Tunis, they are including a 30% sell-on clause in the agreement. This means Sekhukhune will receive 30% of any future transfer fee if Nice sells Vuyo. That’s why the current valuation stands at R20 million,” the source explained.

