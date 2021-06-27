Alina Nikitina is a young teen and model who is causing a craze on the internet because of her Instagram posts. Her naturally styled photos have caught the eye of social media users, and they cannot seem to have enough of her. While the internet has been up on flames about her talents, most tweeps have been curious to know her. This biography compiles the unknown details about her life.

Alina Nikitina is a creative photoblogger who captures picturesque elements of her life. She started her liinaliiis Instagram account five years ago and has gathered hundreds of thousands of followers over the years. Her talent, as showcased in her posts, is unmatched.

Alina Nikitina's profile summary

Full name: Alina Nikitina Alekseevna

Alina Nikitina Alekseevna Gender: Female

Female Birthdate: 1st June

1st June Day of birth: Saturday

Saturday Year of birth: 2002

2002 Age: 19 years old

19 years old Birth sign duality: Assertive

Assertive Birth sign modality and element: Mutable air

Mutable air Place of birth: Izhevsk, Udmurtia, Russia

Izhevsk, Udmurtia, Russia Nationality: Russian

Russian Occupation: Instagram Star

Instagram Star Net worth: Between $1 million and $5 million

Between $1 million and $5 million Source of wealth: Instagram

Instagram Instagram: liinaliiis

Alina Nikitina's biography

Alina is a popular Russian model on Instagram. She has amassed a massive following on the platform at her young age and is earning a dime from the career. How did she get there? How about checking out these details for more?

How old is Alina Nikitina?

She was born on 1st June 2002 in Izhevsk, Udmurtia, Russia. Alina Nikitina's age as of 28th June 2021 is nineteen years old.

Alina Nikitina's ethnicity

She hails from Izhevsk, Udmurtia, Russia. Therefore, her ethnicity is Russian.

Alina Nikitina's zodiac sign

Alina Nikitina's birthday is on 1st June 2002 every year. Therefore, her horoscope is Gemini, and according to her horoscope sign, her opposite zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Alina Nikitina's Instagram

Alexeevna is one of the richest Russian Instagram stars. Her liinaliiis Instagram account has earned her fame due to her naturalistic and chic modelling posts. She also majors in adventure photo blogging and lifestyle content.

She made her first post in February 2015, and so far, she has garnered more than 292,000 followers on the platform.

Alina Nikitina's net worth

At the age of nineteen, being an Instagram star is her primary source of income. Her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Alina Nikitina and Nastya Kyzmina are causing a wave as famous Instagram stars. Their content is unmatched. Therefore, you might want to consider checking them out on the platform.

