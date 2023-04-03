Who is Tamera Mowry's mother, Darlene Mowry? Her untold story

Darlene Renee Mowry is a Bahamian-American retired veteran, executive producer, and manager. She rose to fame as the mother of identical twins Tia and Tamera Mowry, who is famous for appearing in the WB series Sister, Sister. Darlene Mowry became their manager when they were in the Voices group.

Tamera, Darlene and Tia during "Are We Done Yet?" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet at Mann Village Theater in Westwood, California, United States. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Darlene Mowry quit her job in the military to enable her daughters to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting. She is often credited for the successful careers of her twin daughters, Tia and Tamera, who have thrived in acting.

Darlene Mowry's profile & bio

Full name Darlene Renee Flowers Mowry Gender Female Date of birth October 25, 1956 Age 66 years (As of 2023) Ethnicity Afro-Bahamian Nationality American Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Timothy Morrow Children Tamera, Tia, Tahj, and Tavior Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 75 kg (Approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Famous as Tia and Tamera's mom Net worth $5 million

How old is Darlene Mowry?

Darlene Mowry (aged 66 years as of 2023) was born in Miami, Florida, United States of America, on 25 October 1956. She is of Bahamian-American mixed ethnicity and holds American nationality. Her zodiac sign is Libra, and she follows the Christian religion.

Darlene Mowry's height

The celebrity mum measures 5 feet and 7 inches. She weighs around 75 kg. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Are Tia and Tamera's parents still married?

The mother of the famous Hollywood twin sisters is a divorcee. Her ex-husband is Timothy Mowry, and they divorced in 2015 after 40 years of marriage. Details about their separation are not provided.

Who are Darlene Mowry's children?

She has a total of four children with her ex-husband Timothy Mowry. Their son Tahj was born on 17 May 1986. He is an American actor and singer.

Tia and Tamera are identical twins and were born on 6 July 1978. They are Hollywood stars featured in several television shows and have also tried singing. Darlene's youngest son is Tavior, born on 5 July 1993. He also works in the entertainment industry.

Tamera Mowry

Tamera is an American actress and model who rose to prominence for her role as Tamera Campbell in the super hit ABC/WB sitcom Sister, Sister, alongside her twin sister, Tia Mowry. Her next breakthrough was in the medical drama Strong Medicine. Apart from her artistic talents, she is a gifted singer.

She dated Adam Housley, a Fox News Correspondent, for almost six years before they tied the knot on 15 May 2011, in California's Napa Valley. They have two children, a son named Aden John Tanner Housley, born on 12 November 2012. They later had a daughter, Ariah Talea Housley, on 1 July 2015.

Tia Mowry

Tia is an actress and model celebrated for her memorable performance in the 2006 comedy-drama The Game, where she played the role of Melanie Barnett. Besides acting and singing, Tia is a well-known basketball player. She is the head coach of the Entertainment Basketball League celebrity team and even coaches the Atlanta team.

Tia dated actor Cory Hardict for six years before they engaged in Christmas 2006. The duo married on April 20, 2008, in California. They welcomed their first child Cree Taylor Hardrict on June 28, 2011. Their second daughter, Cairo, was born in May 2018. The couple announced their separation in October 2022.

Darlene Mowry's husband

The twins' mother married Timothy John Mowry, born in Florida on January 4, 1957. Timothy is an American veteran who retired as the first sergeant of the United States Army.

What does Darlene Mowry do?

Darlene worked in the United States Army as a drill sergeant. She joined the military right after high school as a teenager. She retired in the late 80s to help her kids pursue and attain their Hollywood career dreams. She now couples as their manager. Her role behind her daughters has given her plenty of exposure.

Darlene is nearly as famous on the screens as her twin daughters. Photo: @Renee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Darlene Mowry's movies

She worked as an executive producer of several movies. One of her remarkable film productions is a movie titled Seventeen Again. It starred her twin daughters, Tia and Tamera, alongside Mark Taylor and was directed by Jeffrey W. Byrd.

The following year, she co-produced The Proof Point starring her son Tahj Mowry alongside Dawnn Lewis and Mark Curry. Neal Israel directed the film. Darlene's most recent work in the 2010 movie Double Wedding propelled her fame and the movie also stars her twin daughters.

Darlene rose to fame as the mother of identical twins Tia and Tamera Mowry. Photo: @Renee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the oldest between Tia and Tamera?

Tamera Mowry is the older twin by two minutes. Tamera was born at 4:30 p.m., followed by Tia at 4:32 p.m.

Is Darlene Mowry on Instagram?

Mowry's privacy extends to social media. Despite her daughter's popularity and many fans, she is not on social media. Her daughter Tia's has a following of 11.7 million on Instagram as of April 2023. Tamera has 11.2 followers on her Instagram.

What is Darlene Mowry's net worth?

The celebrity mum has amassed a sizeable fortune throughout her career. She has a net worth estimated at $5 million. Her twin daughters, Tamera and Tia, have a net worth of $7 million and $4 million, respectively.

Above is everything you would love to know about Darlene Mowry, popularly known as Tamera Mowry's mother. She is nearly as famous on the screens as her twin daughters and is a strong woman in her mid-sixties.

READ ALSO: Joe Scarborough's net worth, age, children, wife, illness, career, profiles

Briefly recently published an article about Joe Scarborough's bio. Who is he? Joe is an American television host, author, attorney, and former politician. Why is she so famous? His work has been recognized as he made it to the 2011 Times 100 most influential people globally.

Source: Briefly News