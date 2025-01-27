Actress Brenda Ngxoli has thanked South Africans for supporting her after her traumatic ordeal with her mother

The former Home Affairs actress took to her social media on Sunday to express gratitude after she received over R70 000

Fans of the actress took to social media to comfort her after she revealed that her mother was abusive towards her

Brenda Ngxoli expresses gratitude. Images: Brenda Ngxoli

Source: Twitter

Popular actress Brenda Ngxoli, who recently revealed that her mother has been emotionally abusive towards her, has expressed gratitude for the donations she received.

The former Home Affairs star reportedly received over R70 000 into her Capitec account after revealing that addressing the emotional and financial abuse at the hands of her family.

Social media channel MDN News shared Ngxoli's video on X on Monday, 27 January and captioned the video:

"Actress Brenda Ngxoli has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the public for their overwhelming support after more than R70 000 was raised within just a few hours, with contributions continuing to come in."

South Africans react to her video

@MrsMekwa said:

"Strength to you Brenda. Family can sometimes be your biggest enemy and spirit breaker."

@Undip_ respond:

"Please tag umama wakhe to witness the blessings she gave umtana wakhe."

@Thapza119 replied:

"Can someone help her out on an acting gig, it'll be a great restart for her during these challenging times."

@manv_sk respond:

"Something is wrong with the lady, she does not look good. Let's hope the money raised will manage to help her & her baby."

@K1NGBlackSheep_ replied:

"But now would it not be beneficial to get her iSpan rather than ama donation cause she can only stretch them out until she becomes needy again."

@zamaqengebe replied:

"Another R50k will be reached today making it R100k. Grace will locate wherever you are Brenda is appreciated!"

@kingscelo_05 said:

"Our entertainment industry is so brutal when it kicked people out, Brenda gave us everything for years and it was like she never worked in her entire life. I hope there are production companies who'll look at her and give her gigs, she needs gigs."

@TumeloTiger1 said:

"We're behind her all the way strong to her."

@tumelo_br replied:

"If all South Africans can unite like this, not even foreigners can stand a chance to insult or commit any crime here! SA comes 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th!"

Brenda Ngxoli expresses gratitude to her fans. Image: Brenda Ngxoli

Source: Twitter

Brenda Ngxoli embraces Christianity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that the Home Affairs actress Brenda Ngxoli announced her decision to let go of her spiritual calling and convert to Christianity.

The former The Queen star mentioned that her daughter Sky Ngxoli was the main reason for this massive change.

Source: Briefly News