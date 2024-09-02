Socialite Khanyi Mbau finally talked about the surgery she had done on her face

The reality TV star spoke up that her cosmetic surgery had nothing to do with self-love or confidence

She further mentioned that cosmetic surgery is an expression of freedom and self-expression

Khanyi Mbau opened up about her surgery. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau caused an uproar on social media regarding her recent cosmetic surgery.

Khanyi Mbau finally speaks out about her surgery

Social media has been abuzz since South African socialite and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau got herself a new face, leaving many netizens cringing over her new look.

Recently, the star opened up about her surgery and her responses to all the backlash she has received online with TshisaLIVE. She said her decision to undergo the procedure wasn't because she lacked self-confidence or self-love. It was purely what she had wanted to do.

Khanyo said:

"We first need to understand surgery and self-love have no relation. People have tried to cushion their discomfort about what they feel is taboo by labelling their projections and saying surgery is a result of a lack of self-love.

"I am a naturally confident person, so any procedure has never been about self-love and self-confidence. I cannot also attach self-love to any needle or procedure. Self-love is not something you apply. Self-love is love. One needs to be and let live, and then love flows."

She further mentioned that cosmetic surgery is an expression of freedom and self-expression:

"Cosmetic surgery is an expression of freedom of self-expression. I am not of this body; it only houses my soul. My character should define my values, not what I look like. The norms are not boxing confidence.”

Mpho Popps throws shade at Khanyi Mbau

In more Khanyi Mbau updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality catching shade from Mpho Popps.

This was during his awkward date with Khanyi's brother, Lasizwe, where the comedian joked about her bleaching her skin.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News