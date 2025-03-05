Pabi Cooper celebrated her 24th birthday, sharing a video of her gifts, including roses, a cake, and a bag, which sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media

The singer, who started as a dancer for Major League DJz, gained fame with hits like Sphithiphithi and Banyana Ke Bafana

Pabi Cooper's relationship with Focalistic, which allegedly began after he left Dbn Gogo, has been a hot topic, with the couple frequently sharing their love online

Popular singer and performer Pabi Cooper is celebrating another trip around the sun. Social media users could not believe how old the singer is.

Pabi Cooper celebrated her 24th birthday in style: Image: @cooper_pabi

Pabi Cooper's real age revealed

Pabi Cooper is a year older and the star is celebrating like the queen she is. She shared a glimpse of her lux gifts. The video was reposted on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News.

The post showed Pabi receiving a beautiful bouquet of red roses, a cute cake with strawberries and a bag. The caption revealed that Pabi Cooper was celebrating her 24th birthday.

Fans react to Pabi Cooper's birthday content

Social media users had much to say about Pabi Cooper's post. Some wished the star well on her special day, others mocked her for celebrating her birthday gifts, while others seemed shocked that she was still too young.

@MrsMonnica said:

"Celebrating with just flowers ? Mere roses 🥀 haii sisi uwile shame 😳 imagine taking videos of flowers 😭😭as birthday presents."

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Happy 24th Pabi."

@Goatttttttttt9 added:

"Paballo ke le 2001? these people make me feel like I'm old😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

What you need to know about Pabi Cooper

Pabi Cooper first entered the entertainment industry as a dancer and hype girl on internationally acclaimed stars the Major League DJz's Amapiano Balcony Mix. She released her first single Sphithiphithi, which reached over 6 million views in less than six months.

She has been releasing back-to-back hits including Banyana Ke Bafana. She also collaborated with several artists in the industry.

Pabi Cooper's age shocked social media users. Image: @cooper_pabi

Pabi Cooper's dating life

Pabi Cooper made headlines when she allegedly snatched Focalistic from her colleague and former friend Dbn Gogo. The couple tried to keep their relationship under wraps despite speculation from fans. They made their relationship official on social media after sharing a loved-up picture.

The couple have been serving couple goals since making their affair official. They have shared videos while going on shopping sprees, Pabi cooking for Foca. She even showed off nail art with Focalistic's name.

Pabi Cooper's singing video impresses Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that an old video of South African singer Pabi Cooper showing off her singing abilities has resurfaced. The viral clip shows the Amapiano star doing what she does best.

We can all agree that Pabi Cooper has the best vocals in the country. The singer has dropped timeless classics like Banyana ke Bafana, Bambelela and Dali Wam.

A throwback video showing where it all started recently surfaced. The popular entertainment blog MDN News shared the now-viral video on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The clip shows Pabi singing while an unknown guy plays the keyboard.

