Pabi Cooper just proved to her fans that she is not only a good singer and dancer, but she also has mad cooking skills

The star recently impressed her TikTok followers when she posted a video cooking for her boyfriend

Although she did not mention who her man is, fans quickly concluded that she was talking about her rumoured boyfriend Focalistic

Pabi Cooper has ma cooking skills. The Banyana ke Bafana hitmaker showed off her cooking talents in a trending TikTok video.

Pabi Cooper sparked Focalistic dating rumours. Image: @cooper_pabi and @focalistic

Source: Instagram

Pabi Cooper cooks for her man in viral TikTok video

Pabi Cooper has been in the media a lot lately as fans share their thoughts on her love life. The star is rumoured to be dating fellow amapiano star Focalistic following his breakup with Dbn Gogo.

According to TimesLIVE, Pabi poured cold water on the allegations by claiming that they were just friends.

Meanwhile, Pabi Cooper rekindled the dating rumours when she posted a video on her page and mentioned that she was cooking for her man.

In the video, the star cooked a hearty meal comprising grilled chicken, rice, veggies, chakalaka and potato salad.

Pabi Cooper's fans share mixed reactions to her cooking video

Fans said they loved that the star chose to make a home-cooked meal for her man when she could have just ordered online. Some even dropped Focalistic's man in the comments saying he made the right choice.

@Shaniqua_lezaahn said:

"She can cook,dance and singshe’s a 10 over 10 minus nothin."

@Noxolo DarkDindy commented:

"You are a 10 ma'amwhat can't you do?"

@Amogelang _B. wrote:

"The presentation is on point"

@Lady Tee S added:

"She can cook, dance and sing woooow your boyfriend is blessed much luv from Botswana ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@Mpendulo_Innocentia noted:

"Cook for foca ngwana , gogo namo jesa di takeaway."

@BS Mphahlele said:

"President ya strata eats so well"

@Its_martinpapi wrote:

"Foca is eating good"

@Molleyyyyyyyy added:

"Foca is blessed"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that is Pabi Cooper fueling her dating rumours with Focalistic, or is she finally ready to share her alleged relationship with the world?

Taking to Twitter on Focalistic's birthday, the Banyana Ke Bafana hitmaker shared a cute picture with the gent. Despite friend-zoning Focalistic in the caption, Mzansi was convinced they looked too comfortable to be friends.

