A viral video resurfaced showing South African singer Pabi Cooper showcasing her singing skills, demonstrating why many consider her vocals the best in the country

In the clip, a young Pabi sings while someone plays the keyboard, prompting her to joke about possibly being forced to perform

Fans on social media praised her talent, emphasising that she was born to be a singer, with many applauding her beautiful voice

An old video of South African singer Pabi Cooper showing off her singing abilities has resurfaced. The viral clip shows the Amapiano star doing what she does best.

A throwback video of Pabi Cooper has gone viral online.

Source: Instagram

Pabi Cooper sings in viral video

We can all agree that Pabi Cooper has the best vocals in the country. The singer has dropped timeless classics like Banyana ke Bafana, Bambelela and Dali Wam.

A throwback video showing where it all started recently surfaced. The now-viral video was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The clip shows Pabi singing while an unknown guy plays the keyboard.

Even Pabi agreed that she was still young in the video. She jokingly suggested that she might have been forced to sing. She said:

"Bathong, I was so young. They probably forced me to sing."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video of Pabi Cooper singing

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video. Many noted that Pabi Cooper was born to be a singer because her voice was beautiful even when she was young.

@Dingswayo_N said:

"That she will never forget where she came from and start telling us otherwise."

@SupaJacks added:

"The lady with the golden voice. Now she's just all over nje."

@Abuti__Ray noted:

"She can sing."

@Lethabo4991 commented:

"She was born for this."

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic serve couple goals while shopping together

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African musicians Focalistic and Pabi Cooper have been trying to keep their rumoured relationship low-key, but they can't help it anymore. The stars set tongues wagging when they were spotted shopping together recently.

The news about Pabi and Focalistic dating started making the rounds on social media after reports that Focalistic had dumped his long-time girlfriend Dbn Gogo. The two have been spotted chilling together on several occasions but have not confirmed that they're dating.

