Grammy award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini celebrated his 44th birthday this week on 26 May 2025

The musician hosted a party at Piano Hub in Soweto with some heavyweights in the SA music scene

Along with his wife Nandi Madida, netizens showered the muso with heartfelt birthday wishes

Zakes Bantwini marked his 44th birthday and received love from netizens. Image: Zakes Bantwini

Source: Instagram

Talented dance music producer and artist Zakes Bantwini enjoyed yet another trip around the sun.

Zakes Bantwini rings in 44 in style

South African musician Zakes Bantwini marked his 44th birthday on Monday, 26 May 2025. The star, who has various hits under his belt, including Osama and his Grammy-winning hit Bayethe, has been in the music industry for almost a decade and is still heating up dance floors.

Taking to Instagram, Zakes wrote a message of gratitude to God for his wins.

"Looking at myself in the mirror, I see another year etched in my facial lines that tell stories of laughter and tears, eyes that have witnessed countless sunrises and sunsets, and a spirit that has weathered storms and celebrated victories. Today, on my birthday, my heart overflows with gratitude to You, God, for the precious gift of another year of life," he wrote.

Zakes further expressed gratitude for all the people who are in his life and those who left a mark.

"I’m grateful for the people You’ve placed in my path, the lessons You’ve taught me through both triumph and trial, and the ways You’ve grown me into who I am today. As I stand here, another year older and hopefully wiser, I’m humbled by your faithfulness and love that never fail."

The star hosted his birthday celebrations at Piano Hub in Soweto with the likes of Sun El Musician, Ciza, Kelvin Momo, Shakes and Les, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and more.

Nandi Madida wishes Zakes heartfelt birthday

The singer's wife of 12 years, Nandi Madida, penned the sweetest birthday wish on her Instagram page on Monday.

"Happy Birthday to the melody of my heart for 12 years! @Zakesbantwini You’re not just a musical genius to the world, but also the one who composes the soundtrack of my soul," Nandi said.

"Your music echoes the love and warmth you bring to my life every single day. I’m endlessly grateful for the harmony we share and the symphony of memories we create together. Today, I celebrate you—my muse, my partner, my everything. May your year ahead be filled with as much passion and joy as the music you share with the world. I love you, always," she ended the message.

Zakes Bantwini marked his 44th birthday with a special message from Nandi Madida. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Netizens took to social media to wish the hitmaker a good one.

Sangakalungieh7 replied:

"More blessings, brazo. Happy birthday to ME as well, as I begin my special day with gratitude and reflection.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​"

Tbotouch hailed:

"Happy Birthday, Bro, the magic maker and most gifted composer of our time. Live up to be the best Husband to my sister, the best Father to nephews and nieces. Madida."

Djzinhle wished:

"Happy Blessed Birthday."

Simzngema wished:

"Happy birthday brother. God bless you."

Nandi Madida hugs Zakes Bantwini from the back while he performs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Madida had some fans riled up with the stunt she pulled.

A picture of the musician hugging her husband, Zakes Bantwini, from behind while performing went viral, and fans came with mixed reactions.

Source: Briefly News