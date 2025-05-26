South African celebrity couple Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini were in the limelight once again on Zakes Bantwini's 44th birthday

The Osama hitmaker celebrated a special milestone on 26 May 2025, and his wife Nandi Madida penned the sweetest note to him

Taking to Instagram, the singer hailed Zakes as a musical genius and Mzansi joined the star in celebrating the Grammy-award winning star

Nandi Madida hailed her husband Zakes Bantwini as a musical genius on his 44th birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Grammy-award winning musician Zakes Bantwini turned 44 on Monday, 26 May 2025. His biggest supporter, wife Nandi Madida, gushed over Zakes and gave him the sweetest birthday wish.

Nandi Madida hails her husband on his special day

Taking to Instagram, podcast host Nandi Madida wished her husband of 12 years, Zakes Bantwini, a memorable happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the melody of my heart for 12 years! @Zakesbantwini You’re not just a musical genius to the world, but also the one who composes the soundtrack of my soul," Nandi said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Your music echoes the love and warmth you bring to my life every single day. I’m endlessly grateful for the harmony we share and the symphony of memories we create together. Today, I celebrate you—my muse, my partner, my everything. May your year ahead be filled with as much passion and joy as the music you share with the world. I love you, always," she ended the message.

Nandi Madida hailed Zakes Bantwini as a musical genius on his birthday. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi celebrates Zakes Bantwini on birthday

Netizens were in awe over Nandi's sweet birthday wish. Here are some of the touching messages from fans.

Ntombee1 said:

"A blessed birthday to umuntu wakho sisi. May the good Lord bless him with many more years."

_Cathyg_ gushed:

"What beautiful words! Happy birthday Zakes! Thank you for the gift of your music."

Lufi_d_ wished:

"Happiest birthday to you @zakesbantwini. What a beautiful birthday message @nandi_madida."

Zola_hashatsi said:

"Happy Birthday to this great artist and human being."

Justicemukheli said:

"Happy Birthday, Bhuti. So grateful for you."

Coach_lungsta gushed:

"Ncoooh man….how beautiful Nandi. Happy birthday to your better half, Queen. May God continue leading him to be your everything, today, tomorrow and Forever."

thulimkhaliphi responded:

"I share a birthday with thee legend @zakesbantwini. Nandi_madida what beautiful message, may the good Lord richly bless you and your family."

Lindy_madida shared:

"Happy Birthday to you, Bhuti. Our virtuoso. The world got better on this day because he was born."

Nothandonn hailed:

"You are so blessed, Nandi, Happy Birthday to the King."

Nandi Madida hugs Zakes Bantwini from the back while he performs

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African media personality Nandi Madida made headlines on social media after the recent stunt she pulled.

A picture of the musician hugging her husband, Zakes Bantwini, from behind while performing went viral. Many netizens flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to Madida's recent stunt.

An online user @wfreemantle exclaimed, "Now, how must he play his set? Yoh, women though." The post sparked many reactions from netizens who seemingly agree with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News