South African media personality Unathi Nkayi marked her daughter Imbo's special day with a touching tribute. The doting mom shared stunning pictures alongside a lengthy caption.

Unathi Nkayi shared a touching tribute on her daughter's 14th birthday.

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi shares sweet pics on daughter's birthday

Radio and television presenter Unathi Nkayi poured her heart out in a moving birthday tribute to her daughter Imbo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, veteran radio presenter Thomas Msengana.

Unathi always celebrates her children's milestones, no matter how big or small. The media personality, who is also known for how she fiercely loves and protects her two children, shared several pictures of her daughter and penned a sweet message. Although she covered Imbo's face, fans loved the post. She wrote:

"It’s your birthday, and we’re apart for the first time. I’m a bag of mixed emotions, BUT my heart is filled with so much pride. I love you up to God, my baby. You have made me a better person. I admire the young lady you are choosing to be. Thank you for being you. Happy Birthday, Mboshla. Happy Birthday, my MooMoo🫶🏾♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Happy 14th Birthday, my Twin. I LOVE YOU"

Fans react to Unathi Nkayi's sweet post

Social media users shared heartfelt birthday messages for Unathi Nkayi's daughter. Many wished the beautiful Imbo well and noted that she is her beautiful mother's twin.

However, some fans questioned why Unathi was covering her daughter's face in the pictures. Some even said she should not post pictures if she wants to cover the faces.

@minniedlamini said:

"Happy Birthday, my baby 😍"

@normamabele commented:

"Ngfunukwazi, unathi why uvala ubuso bezingane zakho? Noma sebekhulile pho?"

@hannahtheedoula wrote:

"Aaaaw, she shares a Birthday with me🤗🤗🤗 Happy Birthday to the Princess ... many more years of happiness, blessings, Favour and Love."

@neomohapi added:

"Happy 14th birthday to beautiful Imbo (never seen her, but I know for a fact, but o motle!) Modimo a mo etse hantle ka matsatsi oohle."

@kgotso_mofokeng_ii said:

"Posting someone we never asked to see, then hiding their face is crazy business."

@mkundawaeddy added:

"Blessing and Abundance to yours Queen ❤️ 👏👏Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 to her..."

Fans responded to Unathi Nkayi's birthday post for her daughter.

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo reveals her daughter's face

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Zondo celebrated her daughter Moä's first birthday with a stunning photoshoot. The star also showed off her baby girl's face to the public for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, 21 May, Anele Zondo shared a heartwarming birthday message and adorable pictures. Anele also showed her baby's face for the first time in the pictures. The adorable mother and daughter duo looked stunning in matching white gowns.

