South Africa cannot get over how much Unathi Nkayi and her eldest son, Sinako, look alike

An old photo of mother and son resurfaced on social media, leaving netizens stunned by how much they resemble each other

Social media users also complimented Unathi Nkayi's looks and remarked how she hasn't aged and could easily pass as her son's sibling

A photo of Unathi Nkayi with her eldest son Sinako has set tongues wagging.

Unathi Nkayi is known for being fiercely protective of her two children, Sinako and Imbo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Thomas Msengana. The star only showed her eldest son Sinako’s face for the first time when he turned 18 in 2022. Three years on, social media users can’t believe how her son looks like her.

Photo of Unathi Nkayi and son resurfaces on social media

A picture of Unathi Nkayi and her son Sinako was reshared on microblogging website X by user @__T_touch on Thursday, 13 March 2025. The photo shows Unathi standing arm-in-arm with Sinako. The social media user captioned the photo:

“Unathi with her son 🔥”

Netizens weigh in on photo of Unathi Nkayi and her son Sinako

In the comments, netizens remarked how much the mother and son look alike. Others marvelled at how Unathi hadn’t aged a day and could easily pass off as Sinako’s sister.

Here’s what netizens had to say about the photo:

@Simphiweyinkoci remarked:

“He’s mom’s splitting image.”

@ZamakonkeK said:

“Wow Nathi is aging like a fine wine.”

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

“His mother's genes on steroids.”

@ESivuyile joked:

“So, when mothers give birth to their sons, they must make peace with the fact that 1 day their child will tower over them. After that, it’s over intimidation no long works 😂😂😂”

@Dimpho_Mabela said:

“Unathi looks so young and gorgeous🥰They could easily say they are sibling.”

@thaboe1002 asked:

“Did she make the son alone??😭😭Coz the looks are saying so.”

Unathi Nkayi celebrates her son’s safe return from initiation

Meanwhile, Unathi Nkayi, alongside her ex-husband and baby daddy Thomas Msengana celebrated the return of Sinako from initiation in December 2023.

The former Kaya 959 presenter took to her Instagram account and shared videos of their family celebrating Sinako’s safe return from initiation school. Captioning the video, Unathi thanked Snako’s father, Thomas, as they welcomed their son home in Langa, Cape Town.

Unathi Nkayi shows love to her son Sinako for making his own money

In April 2024, Unathi Nkayi beamed with pride after her son made his own money.

The former Idols SA judge revealed that she and her young man worked at the same event where he made his own money, insisting that he could afford to spoil himself from now on.

Unathi Nkayi is a doting mother to her son Sinako.

The proud mama posed a light-hearted question to her followers on whether her son was allowed to ask for Yeezy sneakers even though he can make his own money.

Unathi Nkayi shows off curves in black dress

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi left Mzansi men drooling after showing off her curves in a gorgeous, beautiful dress.

A video of the former Idols SA judge flaunting her hourglass figure during a photoshoot had netizens buzzing.

