Controversial comedian Tol Ass Mo has embraced a new calling as a Christian and church pastor

A video of him passionately preaching at his congregation in Thembisa has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions

Netizens praised Tol Ass Mo's transformation while others suspect that he's doing it to secure the bag

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tol Ass Mo has set tongues wagging after a video of him preaching went viral online. Image: tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

Controversial comedian Tol Ass Mo has embraced his new calling as a Christian prophet. The once-blackballed comedian previously denied accusations that he was a sangoma for clout.

Tol Ass Mo preaches in church

Tol Ass Mo has set tongues wagging after a video of him preaching at his church in Thembisa was shared on social media. In the video, the reality TV star was passionately preaching to his congregation about conviction whilst his members murmured in agreement.

The video of Tol Ass Mo preaching as shared on the microblogging website X by social media user @DonaldMakhasane with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Tall Ass Mo's church is growing real good. Hallelujah 🤚”

Watch the video of Tol Ass Mo preaching in church:

Netizens react to video of Tol Ass Mo preaching in church

In the comments, netizens erupted with mixed reactions. Several suggested that Tol Ass Mo was in it for the money while others marvelled at his transformation from a Sangoma to a Christian. Others were surprised that the media personality had started a church.

Here are some of the reactions:

@_magakwe_ argued:

“He's in it for the tithes, nothing else🙄”

@Puleza remarked:

“Wow, God is now using him to deliver his message. Well done to him for taking this route.”

@RichBlackWidow asked:

“He has a church 😳”

@fatherof2__ mused:

“Life is very long sometimes.”

@harrykarabo joked:

“I wonder how he copes because he is always swearing 😝”

@LMngomezul said:

“This is beautiful 😍 to witness especially of Tall Ass MO showing and sharing the power of God let 🙌🏽 ❤️ 👏 there be the Glory.”

@MgijimSkamzozo exclaimed:

“English for what? Yoo we're really colonised nkosi yam.”

@ItumelengLebep6 asked:

“I'm still behind. Was he not a sangoma?”

@SigmaTycon observed:

“It amazes me how church people are always saying 'Amen' after almost every sentence, not fully comprehending what has just been said.”

@vnbvvcg said:

“This broer is really resilient, much respect 🙏”

@dineokxxx17217 replied:

“Jack of all trades, master of none. Failed comedian/Sangoma/Prophet/Divorcee and Depressionee.”

Tol Ass Mo claims ancestors are dealing with Gogo Maweni

Meanwhile, Tol Ass Mo previously raised eyebrows when he claimed that the ancestors were punishing Gogo Maweni after she was arrested for a 2019 assault case.

Tol Ass Mo has sparked debate after a video of him preaching on church went viral. Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on Podcast and Chill, Tol Ass Mo said the infamous sangoma's apparent fall from grace was all her ancestors' doing.

Gogo Maweni was arrested on 19 January 2025 over assault allegations and is said to also be under investigation for several murder cases.

Gogo Maweni threatens legal action against Tol Ass Mo

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni didn't take kindly to Tol Ass Mo's words and threatened to take legal action against him.

This was in response to his comment saying he wouldn't refer to Maweni as a doctor and that "murderer Maweni" was a better fit.

Source: Briefly News