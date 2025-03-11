Sophie Ndaba had fans complimenting her beauty after a recent clip was shared on social media

The former Generations star looked ravishing in the Get Ready With Me clip, which was recorded in Sandton

Netizens on social media showered the actress with many celebrating her remarkable transformation

Sophie Ndaba sets tongues wagging with her gorgeous look in recent clip. Image: sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Yassss! Veteran actress Sophie Ndaba, known for her career-defining role as Queen Moroka on Generations, has Mzansi gushing over her beauty in a new video. The actress previously shared her fall from grace and how God picked her up.

Sophie Ndaba stuns in new video

Social media has been buzzing over a new video of Sophie Ndaba looking stunning in a new video she initially shared on her Instagram page with the caption:

“I’m doing Fresh Things😅”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video was reshared on the microblogging site X by the entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews, sparking reactions. The blog posted the video with the caption:

“Actress Sophie Ndaba looking absolutely stunning.”

In the short clip, the former Generations star is putting on make-up, saying:

“Get ready with me at Pat’s Beauty Palace in Sandton. We are doing what we call fresh. Fresh. You know what is fresh? Fresh is what I’m doing now. I’m doing fresh things.”

Netizens compliment Sophie Ndaba's beauty

In the comments, social media users agreed that Sophie Ndaba was looking fresh. Many netizens complimented the actress’s glow-up in the comments section. However, some netizens weighed in with negative comments. Here are some of the reactions:

@LihleonX gushed:

“She looks amazing.”

@HurtfulReplies said:

“Remove that makeup. You'll be shocked. We don't appreciate fake beauty. Simply artificial. Nonsensical.”

@Slim_Cash_Becky remarked:

“The God of second chances, no matter how dark your situation seems, God is able to take you out of the mess. People mocked her and even lied about her passing away. Now, God has healed her. The devil has no power against us.”

@MLFLL1 highlighted:

“Just like clothing in a washing machine, we as people also go through the twists and turns of life so that we come out better and cleaner on the other side 😀”

@Tshidii_g said:

“You can literally come back from anything. She looks amazing 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵😍😍😍love her some!”

@PuleSebola said:

“Her comeback must be studied in varsities.”

@Malandela_RSA said:

“Glad she's looking better now. Unfortunate what she went through not so long ago.”

Sophie Ndaba lands acting gig on Showmax drama series

Meanwhile, Sophie Ndaba made her acting comeback after bagging a gig on Showmax's new drama series 016FM.

Sophie Ndaba landed an acting gig on Showmax drama series. Image: sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba shared that she was headhunted for the role. The actress shared that her acting career took a backseat as she recovered, but the show’s creators looked for her.

Sophie Ndaba shares her resolutions for 2025

Briefly News previously reported that Sophie Ndaba is one of the few South African entertainers who shared their resolutions for the year 2025.

The actress, who had an eventful 2024, shared that she had a vision board for what she wants to achieve in 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News