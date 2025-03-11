South Africans were amazed by how one family sent off their deceased loved one in a now-viral TikTok post

In the clip, a picture of an American celebrity was pasted on the deceased woman’s tombstone which created a bit of a buzz online

Social media users made the video trend after participating in a conversation of over 2K comments

There’s a new trending sound on the South African side of TikTok that has been used on unhinged footage.

One family filmed and decorated their loved one’s tombstone and was shared on social media, allowing masses to express their thoughts.

SA floored by family placing celebrity’s photo on tombstone

South Africa’s gospel singer, Lusanda has returned to the limelight, not with new music but as the latest viral TikTok sound. The songstress’ song Sobonan’ Emathuneni.

The sound is mostly used on unhinged footage online to add a funny twist to the original content. One Mzansi family gagged South Africans when they placed a picture of American celebrity, Tyra Banks.

Banks is a well-known model and actress who helped diversify the modelling industry in the early 2000s with her hit show, America’s Next Top Model where her strict personality made her look like a villain.

The woman who died in 2015, Gladys Ntombi went viral. Her tombstone had Mzansi questioning the kind of people she and her family were.

The lady who filmed the tombstone, Buhlebonke Ngwenya was stunned and captioned her clip:

“RIP Gladys Ntombi.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to deceased woman’s tombstone on TikTok

Social media users were amazed and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 2K comments that helped generate 593K views:

@Babygirl wondered:

“Does Tyra Banks know that her remains are in South Africa?”

@_TeeAnn could only imagine:

“The conspiracy theories in 2045 about Tyra Banks will be so lit.”

@Khanyisa pointed out:

“Even Tyra Banks on that picture is confused.”

@Navy 🇿🇦 hilariously explained:

“Tyra Banks was buried in South Africa as Gladys Ntombi I'm sure she's from Kwa-Zulu Natal.”

@Max Mgadi was confused:

“Tyra Banks or Beyonce?”

@Mango🥝 pointed out:

“Being a celebrity is so hard if you’re not in random pictures at a salon, you’re on a tombstone.”

@andtheworldkeptspinning was shocked:

“I have never in my life yelled at a corpse like this!”

@googleliscious decided:

“South Africa is a mental institution, we haven't caught on because we are all insane.”

@Mampho🦋shared a similar story:

“This reminds me of when my grandfather said they must put my pic on my mom's tombstone because I look like her.”

