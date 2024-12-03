A heartbroken widower made TikTok gloomy with his now-viral post where he remembered his late wife

He took their child to visit her in her resting place and made over one million people tear up over the sad scenery

Social media users were gutted by the couple's story and shared messages in a thread of over 1.2K comments

Young love is beautiful to watch as it has endless seasons of blossoming into something special.

A young man shared how his love story was cut short when his wife's life ended suddenly in a fire.

Single dad visits late wife's grave with their toddler

Mzansi was in their feelings when a chap shared his tragic love story, breaking his heart into a million pieces. The guy and his wife married young, in their early twenties and welcomed a son.

A year after starting their little family, the wife died in a fire after being locked in a room by her friends who went to groove. The chap shared a picture of him and his little one paying the deceased a visit in her resting place.

A heartbroken man went to visit his late wife with their toddler.

A single dad shared his life after losing his wife.

Mzansi reacts to single dad visiting late wife's grave

South Africans were broken by the tragic story and commented:

@Makhumaloe😍❤️ ordered:

"Dear women, if this man gives you a chance to be in his life, don't disturb his peace and the bond that he has with his child. That baby will be broken."

@Sino shared:

"She died in a fire. Her friends had left her, I think, while they went to groove and locked. If I remember correctly."

@Blvnchopie_ quivered:

"I don't like this trend. It breaks my heart so much."

@Nhluvuko Cars announced:

"I would lose my mind if my son's mom passed."

@herbetmoreti:

"I know your pain very well. Let's stay strong for the sake of the boys, but for me, life doesn't make sense at all."

Gent shares story of wife buried two weeks after their wedding

Briefly News also reported that a South African man took to TikTok to share one of his most heartbreaking moments of losing his wife in a car accident. The pair had only been married for less than 14 days when they got into an accident, and his wife’s life was cut short.

Social media user were terribly shocked by the heartbreaking story and offered their condolences. Briefly News reached out to a trusted clinical psychologist, Vuyolwethu Tuluma to discuss ways one can deal with grief and bereavement.

