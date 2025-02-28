A South African lady shared her heartbreaking story of losing her husband to a senseless act of violence

The pair had barely been married for a year before death separated them in the worst way so unexpectedly

Social media users were greatly pained by how the man lost his life trying to protect his family in a Durban parking lot

There is no greater pain than losing a loved one you had a unique bond with. A widow shared her heartbreaking story.

The young woman barely enjoyed a year with her new husband and already had to mourn his death.

Widow shares story of witnessing her soulmate’s death in Durban

Nobody marries their soulmate with the thought of having to mourn them before celebrating their first anniversary. Newlyweds often have to worry about the amount of fun they are going to have or the long lines they’ll have to endure at the Home Affairs offices to get their documents changed.

One lady shared the story of losing her husband in a now-viral TikTok post:

“No woman deserves this pain. Before sharing how I feel, all I want is justice for my husband. He was a father to two beautiful daughters, He didn't get a chance to witness his daughter’s first birthday. We have been let down by the justice of South Africa together with the Veralum Police station.

"The incident happened at Cornobia Mall(Durban-Umhlanga) parking lot when a young Indian guy had road rage issues while he was driving in the wrong lane. He attacked me and my daughter in the car while my husband stepped out to go towards the mall. He heard loud bangs of this guy attacking us and damaging our car.

“He ran back while hearing the noise and ran after the guy when he drove off trying to run away from the damage his done, and while my husband was running towards him, he ran him over intentionally, and fortunately the security guards managed to close the boom gates as he was trying to escape.

“My husband suffered severe internal bleeding which caused brain damage. He tried to fight for his life for almost four months in hospital without being able to walk or talk and unfortunately did not make it. The whole of 2024 was the most disastrous, draining and painful year I've ever experienced.

“We have been attending every court case in Veralum Court since April of the incident and no ruling has been done, The accused has been walking freely as he was granted bail. He will walk free again as they appeal for withdrawal of the case on the 28th of March 2025.”

The woman begged Minister Beki Celi and SAPS to intervene:

“Mr @bheki cele Please intervene @SAPS @Cornobia Mall must assist with correct and full CCTV footage. Justice must be served!”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi reacts to woman losing husband before 1st anniversary

Social media users were gutted by the woman’s story and commented:

@Nono_manzezulu pointed out:

“Oh, he died protecting his loved ones.”

@mpilour_honey_miya commented:

“Let’s make this post trend until it reaches the right people who will help.”

@Andy♠️ commented:

“It helps to have at least one Nkabi brother or uncle in the family to sort out problems like these.”

@Unpopular OG wrote:

“I read your caption and I’m so sorry but situations like these need you to take other initiatives besides the law. That guy’s wife must also mourn.”

@Prince Thandizwe advised:

“Forget Cele! Get to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi quickly. It’s already a Durban (KZN) case. uMkhwanazi is excellent.”

@CeePee sent out hints:

“I want my black people to know that there are other ways of fighting and protecting yourself or your family, without involving our government. Especially in a country like ours.”

@Slie MaDumakude Shan cried:

“Nothing breaks my heart than seeing young widows. I’m so sorry sis, may Jesus heal your wound.”

@_funk55 said:

“You didn’t deserve this, I don’t care what explanations God has this just isn’t fair!”

