A Mzansi man studying in Germany shared that he was almost a victim of a robbery by a fellow South African. Images: @jasonseptemb3r

Travelling abroad can bring new and unexpected adventures that people can cherish forever. Unfortunately for a young South African man in Europe, he nearly fell victim to a robbery, but the alleged suspect took him by surprise.

Local criminals abroad

Jason September, a Cape Town music student completing his studies in Germany, shared on his TikTok account that he was walking the streets of Lübeck with his headphones on (as he was listening to a session he had with his lecturer for a concert he had).

The tenor shared that he previously sang with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Image: @tenor_jasonseptemb3r

Suddenly, he was approached by a South African man who asked if he liked the beanie he wore and wanted to take Jason's headphones off his person, which led Jason to shout at him using some choice South African slang.

Jason's reaction apparently startled the man, who shared that he was also from the Mother City.

Although the man nearly lost his headphones, the encounter seemed to humour him as he told his story with hints of laughter.

The young student wrote in his post's caption:

"We can’t take our people anywhere."

Mzansi online users laugh at failed robbery

Hundreds of local members of the online community headed to Jason's comment section with laughter after hearing about his comical yet sad encounter with a fellow South African.

@sowhatwilma jokingly told the local student:

"He just wanted you both to feel at home again."

@casselz couldn't help but laugh and shared:

"I am sorry, but it's hilarious. He probably got the shock of his life when you spoke Afrikaans."

@jewels_0777 said to the online community:

"I've had random South Africans come up to me and hug me because they miss home so much but not try to rob me."

@demssw27 added in the comments section:

"He clearly misses South Africa for the wrong reasons."

@sammygirl271 informed the public with humour:

"No matter where you are, you can never take South Africa out of the person."

@kayecjmarshall shared in the comments:

"I know I’m wired wrong because this would have led to a friendship for me."

An intrigued @nadinesmallberg, who was invested in the entertaining story, said to Jason:

"I need to know what happened next!"

