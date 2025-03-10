Former member of the National Assembly of South Africa, Helen Zille showed off her laidback side in a now-viral video

The politician was excited about her 74th birthday on International Women’s Day and gave Mzansi a glimpse of her mood

Social media users were not happy with Zille’s behaviour and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

It’s rare for South African politicians to share a part of their private lives on social media but when they do, the content goes viral.

Helen Zille shared a video of herself singing a Brenda Fassie song live. Image: @Michelly Rall

Source: Getty Images

In America, it’s a norm since the country thrives on pop culture trends and a huge entertainment industry.

SA displeased by Helen Zille singing famous Brenda Fassie song

South African politician Helen Zille took the internet by surprise when she showed off her laidback side. Zille showed Mzansi a glimpse of her mood for her 74th birthday.

The former member of the National Assembly of South Africa posted a video of herself singing one of Brenda Fassie’s famous songs Vulindlela. The politician butchered some of the Xhosa clicks and left a bad impression on many social media users.

Brenda Fassie was one of South Africa’s respected voices with multiple back-to-back hits and was praised for being one of the most authentic celebrities from African soil. Zille posted her now-viral clip on TikTok with the caption:

“My birthday weekend begins. Ushering in my birthday weekend.”

The politician celebrated her 74th birthday on the 9th of March, the same day as National Women’s Day. The video reached over half a million views.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Helen Zille singing Brenda Fassie song

Social media users were unimpressed by the politician’s behaviour and commented:

Helen Zille turned 74 on International Women's Day. Image: @MARCO LONGARIA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

@Gabe Itch cringed at the performance:

“This is the 2nd worst thing to happen to Brenda Fassie.”

@Wanga Ramatshila was impressed:

“She knows the lyrics better than I do.”

@ imagined the late singer’s reaction:

“I know Brenda Fassie is turning in her grave right now.”

@L O Y I S O 🥼 shared:

“This is honestly the most random, most unserious country ever, otherwise, have a good one, Helen.”

@caswell Lottering said:

“This is how they fooled Mandela.”

@user78242867983 commented:

“Terrible things happening in SA.”

@Lesego Mokwena 🇿🇦trolled:

“POV: your response when Trump said come to America.”

@Lilitha 🌻 chuckled:

“Afriforum seeing this and flipping tables.”

@feelingzen explained:

“Mind you, this person has lived in South Africa all her life. The song by Brenda was released in 1997. Helen has never cared to learn the actual lyrics in 20 years.”

@mashnotpotatoes laughed:

“South Africa is a concept.”

@Duwayne J Daniëls wrote:

“Helen was very good at pretending until she couldn't anymore.”

