Deputy President Paul Mashatile has fired a cheeky jab at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Helen Zille

The DA's Federal Chairperson was unhappy with Mashatile, saying the party neglected Khayelitsha

South Africans mocked Mashatile for his comments, asking what the ANC has done for the rest of the country

Paul Mashatile questioned if Helen Zille even knew where Khayelitsha was as he fired a cheap shot at the DA's Federal Chairperson. Image: Tebogo Letsie/ Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - The war of words between Paul Mashatile and Helen Zille continues.

The Deputy President of the African National Congress aimed a jibe at the Democratic Alliance’s Federal Chairperson on 7 January 2025 during his visit to Khayelitsha.

Mashatile is in the area along with other senior ANC members as they gear up for the party’s 113th birthday celebrations. The celebrations will be held on Saturday, 11 January, at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, despite criticisms about the venue being small.

Mashatile questions if Zille knows where Khayelitsha is

While addressing the media, the country's deputy president took issue with Zille’s recent comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The DA’s Federal Chairperson was unhappy with Mashatile’s earlier statement that the DA neglected poorer communities in the Western Cape like Khayelitsha.

In response to the comments, Mashatile noted that Zille was unhappy about what he said but questioned when she last visited the area herself.

“I don’t know when last you’ve seen her in Khayelitsha. I don’t know even if she knows where Khayelitsha is,” he said.

Mashatile added that the ANC was intervening as the national government because it could see that the provincial government was not acting as it should.

Social media disagrees with Mashatile

The Deputy President's comments didn’t sit well with South Africans, who said the ANC hasn’t done anything for the rest of the country.

@mamcewan said:

“Absolute bs. Khayelitshians would be far worse off under the corrupt ANC. Why are black South Africans pouring into the Western Cape-run DA? Only because it is far better than any ANC-run province in South Africa.”

@dup77678420 stated:

“I don’t think people are still falling for your ANC games. You will have to try something else, like cleaning up your act before pointing fingers. How about first getting rid of all your implicated comrades? That should be a good start.”

@jethro_mok81103 added:

“The same Mashatile has neglected our township, Alexandra.”

@TebogoMash73447 said:

“Hahaha. Maybe ANC should refresh my mind. Point out one province under the ANC (before and after) that is well functioning. Look at the ANC cash cows in North West and Limpopo, not to mention others. Look at the state of Gauteng in all the cities. What about the Northern Cape? Mpumalanga, let me not forget you.”

@mavsan77 stated:

“Great Point. But what is the ANC doing in areas where it has power?”

@dashinginc added:

“If the other eight (ANC destroyed) provinces were any better, I'd pay attention to this drivel.”

@The_RealMkayy said:

“You had many years to fix it. Now you are just hypocrites.”

@vejamospecial asked:

“Okay, what about the failures of the ANC nationwide? In the past 30 years.”

Furious Khayelitsha resident unhappy with Mashatile's security

Briefly News reported that a resident of Khayelitsha was not happy with the presence of politicians in his mother's home.

ANC members were conducting campaigns in the area and were speaking to a woman when her son stormed into the lounge.

The man was upset after he was initially denied access to the home by the Deputy President's security detail.

Source: Briefly News