Media personality Unathi Nkayi continues to impress fans with her hourglass figure and toned physique

A video of Unathi Nkayi flaunting her figure in a dress during a photoshoot was shared on social media

Netizens flooded the comments section with admiration, with many praising her beauty and fitness

Unathi Nkayi shared a video of her flaunting her curves during a photoshoot.

Source: Getty Images

Unathi Nkayi knows how to get netizens buzzing over her hourglass figure. The media personality often receives praise after posting photos from her gym sessions, flaunting her toned physique and cute gym fits.

Unathi Nkayi flaunts stunning curves in gorgeous black outfit

The former Idols SA judge had South Africans drooling after a video of her was shared on X by social media entertainment blog MDNNews. In the video, the We Thembisisle songstress is showing off her gorgeous curves in a black dress during a recent photoshoot. MDNNews captioned the video:

"Unathi shows off her outfit."

Watch the video of Unathi Nkayi flaunting her curves below:

Netizens can't get enough of Unathi Nkayi's black outfit

Netizens flooded the comments section with praises for Unathi Nkayi. Her flawless physique had netizens wondering if she’d gone under the knife.

Here are some of the comments:

@trankwility gushed:

“Unathi, Xhosa women are God's gift to entire human race. Baba was showing off, when He made them. Watis dis nau😳”

@pshift846 said:

“She looks so beautiful. Being a sugar baby wouldn't hurt.”

@XolaniMakh18568 said:

“SA brothers, do your thing before Nigerian brother's see her.”

@MhlopeMond7680 complimented:

“Always Fit and in structure; everything in order😋”

@jerome_saint_ remarked:

“South African women over 40 are ageing backwards.”

@lesegoth said:

“You are absolutely stunning! Your allure is timeless and truly captivating. 😍😍😍👌👌👌sexy.”

@KabzaKbz replied:

“She's aging very well”

@KgaogeloKekan15 said:

“Did she get some surgical 'tweaks'?🧐That body is banging 👌🏾.”

Unathi Nkayi performs barefoot for Cuban President

Meanwhile, South Africa gave Unathi Nkayi the thumbs up after she performed barefoot for the Cuban president at the Havana Fair as part of the South African delegation to the Artist Indaba.

Unathi explained that she performed barefoot as a sign of respect to the Cuban president.

However, Unathi’s trip to Cuba was not without controversy.

Unathi Nkayi shared a video of herself performing for the Cuban President.

Source: Getty Images

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai revealed that Unathi was selected to go to Cuba instead of her because of Unathi’s relationship with Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Ntsiki did not end there, she brought receipts to prove that the Cubans had requested her by name, but Unathi (who is not a poet or author) was chosen to go instead. Ntsiki's accusations sparked a heated debate online which forced Unathi and Minister McKenzie to speak out.

Unathi addressed her beef with Ntsiki, saying it started years ago, while the minister threatened to take legal action against the poet. Eventually, Ntsiki Mazwai folded and issued a public apology for airing out her grievances.

Unathi Nkayi lays her father to rest

2025 didn't start on a beautiful note for Unathi Nkayi, as previously reported by Briefly News. Unathi Nkayi announced the passing of her father, Sakhiwo M Nkayi, in January.

The star shared a beautiful video montage of the late academic shortly after they laid him to rest. Unathi Nkayi took to Instagram to appreciate people for the love and support they gave them.

