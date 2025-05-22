Anele Zondo celebrated her daughter Moä’s first birthday with a beautiful photoshoot, revealing her baby’s face publicly for the first time

Anele Zondo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about how motherhood changed her life and expressed gratitude for her daughter

Fans flooded social media with sweet birthday wishes, admiring Moä’s cuteness and noting her resemblance to the rumoured father, Ciza

South African rapper Anele Zondo celebrated her daughter Moä's first birthday with a stunning photoshoot. The star also showed off her baby girl's face to the public for the first time.

Anele Zondo celebrates daughter's birthday

Anele Zondo's name has been popping up on social media following allegations that she had a baby with Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza's son Ciza, who is younger than her. The star ignores the negativity and focuses on her baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, 21 May, Anele Zondo shared a heartwarming birthday message and adorable pictures. Anele also showed her baby's face for the first time in the pictures. The adorable mother and daughter duo looked stunning in matching white gowns.

The star shared how becoming a mother changed her life. Ney The Bey also thanked God for her beautiful daughter. Part of her caption read:

"My heart is filled with gratitude, sometimes I look at you and can’t believe ukuthi ngiwumawakho.

"When I found out about you, I was forced to grow up, make tough decisions & think differently. My whole world and what I thought I knew changed. You reconnected me with my faith because I had thought I lost so much - oh, but I was so wrong. I gained a love like never before."

Fans celebrate Anele Zondo's daughter's birthday

Social media users shared sweet birthday messages for Anele's baby. Many could not get over the little one's cuteness in the pictures. Some fans also pointed out that she looks like her rumoured father, Ciza.

@pamela_mtanga said:

"Her wittle cheeks😍 aaaaaw happy birthday 😍"

@vee_3546 commented:

"Nchoo!! She's so cute ufana no babakhe❤️❤️❤️"

@speedstabro wrote:

"Happy Birthday to your little angel! 🫶🏾🫶🏾 May the Lord bless her with many, many more years! 🎉🥳🎂"

@khosi_twala noted:

"My goodness so much cuteness 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@keitu.dlomo added:

"Happy 1st birthday to our beautiful princess Moä 🥺🎈🎀!!"

@thuliphongolo said:

"A new DIVA has entered the building! 😍"

