Blue Mbombo's daughter, Zali, celebrated her third birthday with a grand celebration, marking another milestone in her young life

Fans flooded Blue's Instagram with heartfelt birthday wishes for Zali, praising both mother and daughter for their stunning pictures and celebrations

This year, Blue Mbombo shared a picture showing Zali's face, something fans had eagerly anticipated after last year's birthday

Blue Mbombo's baby girl is celebrating another trip around the sun. The socialite and model pulled out all the stops to mark her baby's special day.

Blue Mbombo shared stunning pictures from her daughter's birthday. Image: @blue_mbombo

Source: Instagram

Inside Blue Mbombo's daughter's 3rd birthday

Blue Mbombo's daughter is already three years old! It seems like yesterday when the star nearly broke the internet with her luxurious pregnancy announcement. Her 'Royal Duchess' baby shower was also one for the books as some fans joked that they thought it was a wedding. The reality television star even shared the story of her natural birth after welcoming her baby girl.

The star, who never misses a chance to show love to her lovely baby girl, shared adorable pictures on her third birthday. Taking to her Instagram page, the stunner also gave fans a first glimpse of her daughter, Zali's face on her page. She captioned the post:

"May your journey through the threes be as sweet as your laughter, as adventurous as your spirit and as filled with love as you’ve filled our hearts. We love you, Zali 💞, and happy birthday, princess."

Fans celebrate Zali's birthday

Social media users flooded the doting mother's page with heartfelt birthday wishes for Zali. Many noted that the mother-and-daughter duo looked absolutely stunning in the pictures. Many commended Blue Mbombo for always making her daughter's birthdays special. The star was slammed for hiding her daughter's face on her second birthday. This year, she made fans' dreams come true by sharing a picture showing Zali's uncovered face.

@buhlesamuels said:

"Happy birthday princess Zali 💐🎀🩷 Stay blessed little princess 😘"

@ayandathabethe_ commented:

"Happiest birthday to the most beautiful princess. ❤️"

@kbubblesdesigns wrote:

"Ncooo, look at our princess so cute, happy 3rd birthday Zali , hip hip hooray."

@clericozio_jnr noted:

"Happy birthday lil princess may all your days be as beautiful as you are, continue to grow in wisdom ❤️"

@iamole_mos said:

"If there is one thing about you, you give your baby girl the best Birthdays ever. One day i shall do the same 😍 Happy birthday, princess."

@misiwe_mbatha added;

"❤️😍They grow up soo quick, happy birthday Zali wa rona …"

Blue Mbombo and daughter live it up in Mauritius

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Blue Mbombo started the year by whisking her beautiful daughter on a trip to Mauritius. The stunner shared beautiful pictures from her trip.

Taking to her X page, the model and media personality gave fans a look inside her beautiful mother-and-daughter trip. If the pictures are to be believed, the stunner definitely left the country prepared with befitting outfits.

