South African reality television star and model Blue Mbombo recently announced that she welcomed her baby girl into the world

Mbombo took her millions of fans and followers through the birth process in a short video posted on her pages

The proud mom also praised herself for choosing to give birth the natural way without the help of an epidural

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Blue Mbombo is now a mother to a beautiful princess. The reality TV star shared the news of her bundle of joy's arrival with her fans on Instagram.

Blue Mbombo revealed that she gave birth to her daughter naturally without an epidural. Image: @blue_mbombo

Source: Instagram

Mbombo also gave her fans a sneak peek of her labour journey with a video posted on her page.

According to TimesLIVE, the first time mom opted for natural birth without any medication to help her ease the pain. She wrote:

“Entrusted and rewarded, thank you, Father. Nine months in preparation of falling in love for a lifetime. This has been the most fulfilling journey ever. Truly humbled by your grace.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She also showed gratitude to her twin sister Brown Mbombo, her man and the staff at the birthing centre for their support. She added:

"I’m so proud of myself for pushing for only 26 min without an epidural. Also grateful for the support from my man, twinny, midwife and doula. I almost got discouraged for wanting a natural birth, many said I was 'brave'. I laughed because I’m not ... I’m a woman! Welcome baby Duchess. You are loved.”

MaMkhize throws lush blue and pink themed baby shower for daughter in law Tamia Mpisane

Briefly News previously reported that South African businesswoman, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's son, Andile Mpisane, recently tied the knot with Tamia Mpisane last year in December. Although the wedding was filled with controversy, his fans and followers congratulated the couple.

A day before Valentine's Day this year, Tamia made an announcement on Instagram that she is expecting her first baby with her husband, musician Andile.

The announcement came with two black and white side-by-side pregnancy photoshoot images where the mom-to-be wrote a touching note to her unborn child, ending the note with a white heart.

Source: Briefly News