Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane announced in March that she's expecting a baby with a pregnancy photoshoot, and has now shared throwback pictures of her baby shower

Mzansi received the news with excitement for the actress, excluding YouTuber Slik Talk, who said the actress is making the worst mistake of her life

However, South African celebrities congratulated the 26-year-old actress on this new journey of becoming a mom

South African actress Natasha Thahane recently took to Instagram to share snaps of her throwback all-white-themed baby shower. The shower was attended by familiar TV faces, all rocking different shades of pale. The actress wore a long orange organza dress from Rosebank's Haute Afrika. In her caption, the actress included a hashtag throwback, which suggests she may be a mom already.

Natasha Thahane had an all-white-themed baby shower. Image: @natasha_thahane

The Blood and Water actress announced her pregnancy last month with an Instagram post, which included had a crown emoji as a caption. In the post, she was draped in a silk burgundy cloth that exposing her baby bump. outh African celebrities and fans of the actress flooded her comment section to congratulate her and compliment how radiant she looks.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank You @nono_events"

Natasha's screen mom, Gail Mabalane, was one of the actress' colleagues to congratulate her when she first shared the news on Instagram by saying:

"My baby!!!! Congratulations, my beauty. Can’t wait to meet the little pumpkin."

New mom @ayandathabethe_ said:

"OMG Huge congratulations beautiful"

@samkelondlovu said:

"Goodness me, what a beautiful image. Congratulations mommy"

@bohangmoeko said:

"Congratulations!!!! This is beautiful. God bless"

@mrsladylu added:

"Congratulations. This is so beautiful"

Natasha Thahane flaunts her glowing baby bump again, turns off comments to ignore haters

Briefly News previously reported that the actress has been flaunting her baby pump on social media. The actress has decided to shut out haters and critics of her pregnancy by turning off comments under posts on Instagram. Natasha has been catching a lot of smoke from YouTuber Slik Talk and other social media users.

Slik Talk took to Twitter to share a video where he addressed the 26-year-old's pregnancy. He called the pregnancy Thahane's "worst mistake of her life" for bounding herself to soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

He also added that the actress can kiss her role on the Netflix drama series, Blood and Water goodbye.

